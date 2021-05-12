Katie
Former Liberty University president dealing with symptoms, like labored breathing from respiratory emboli first diagnosed last year.
WATCH NOW: 'I still can't believe it': Richmond woman's sweet potato pies now sold at area Food Lion stores
Joye B. Moore kept pinching herself in the past week to make sure she wasn’t dreaming as her Joyebells Sweet Potato Pies landed on the shelves of area Food Lion stores.
Jerrell Richardson was ordered to serve 11 and a half years in prison for Spotsylvania convictions that include eluding and attempted aggravated malicious wounding.
Loved ones of the late Helen Quarles gathered outside state police headquarters in Culpeper Wednesday to protest her March 30 death in Route 3 accident.
Kecia Greene is not only a mother herself, but her whole career—37 years—has been dedicated to helping other women become mothers, too.
With pride, Culpeper County Public Schools has named Shaun Summerscales as principal of CTEC, the Culpeper Technical Education Center that wil…
A group of around 15 relatives of Helen Quarles gathered outside the Culpeper Division Office of Virginia State Police Wednesday morning to pr…
As Congress crafts a comprehensive bill to improve American infrastructure, the Culpeper area’s U.S. lawmakers visited Culpeper to confer with…
More than 30 people gave public comment Tuesday night on the controversial proposal for a 1,700-acre, sun-harnessing facility near Raccoon Ford in the Stevensburg District.
WATCH NOW: 'Everyone is panicking': Some motorists scramble for gasoline as shutdown of key pipeline causes spotty outages
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Tuesday declared a state of emergency in Virginia because of gasoline supply disruptions caused by a cyberattack on a key East Coast fuel pipeline.