King, Daniels run away with Historic Half victories

Kyle King was winding through downtown Fredericksburg, trying to summon the strength to pass the one runner who remained ahead of him to that point in Sunday’s Marine Corps Historic Half Marathon.

And then he heard it: the unmistakable tones of a 1970s training montage.

“I came around one corner and the ‘Rocky’ theme song was going,” said King, a 32-year-old Marine artillery officer. “That got me going a little bit, that’s actually about when I started heading out and trying to catch the guy in first place.”

Sure, Hospital Hill packed a few gut punches later on, but King was able to absorb them and knock out the 13.1-mile course in a winning time of 1:13.24.

Spotsylvania resident Chris Perch finished second with a time of 1:16:14, followed closely by Fredericksburg’s Mark Hopely (1:16:41).

After succumbing to heat stroke at the Richmond Marathon last fall, Natalie Daniels brokered a deal with an acquaintance who works as a nurse at Mary Washington Hospital. The nurse, a parent of one of Daniels’ husband’s students, would wait near the top of Hospital Hill to offer a quick, on-the-fly assessment.

“I was like, ‘if I look like I’m going to stroke out, pour some water on me and tell me to slow down,’ ” recalled Daniels, 32, of Fredericksburg.

No such intervention was needed.

Daniels gutted out a time of 1:22:00, besting the next best female finisher by more than eight minutes. Aubrey Wingeart, a former standout runner at King George High School, was the second woman to cross the finish line in 1:30:14.

“I wasn’t really expecting to win, I guess,” said Daniels, a self-described “very middling” former Division III runner who posted PRs in the 10K, 10-mile and half marathon on Sunday.

“I started going and I was so hyped up by the people and by the places I run every day. I saw so many people I know and they’re cheering for you, and I guess I got carried away.”

At the 7 a.m. starting gun, temperatures were in the low 70s with high humidity. The heat prompted concerns for the nearly 4,000 participants who had flocked to Fredericksburg from 48 states and 16 countries. One particularly pragmatic spectator’s sign read: “Don’t die,” and then in small print: “(you don’t have a living will).”

Fortunately, runners enjoyed partial cloud cover over the first two hours of the race.

“I’m from Washington state, so the humidity doesn’t really suit my upbringing,” King said. “I’m real sweaty, but the actual temperature wasn’t awful. I wasn’t too far into the hurt locker.”

Jonathan Ladson won the Devil Dog Double, reserved for those misguided souls who knowingly consented to running Hospital Hill twice. The Dale City resident ran 18.1 miles in 1:47.53.

Alex Epler took first in the Semper Five with a time of 31:12. The five-mile race started near James Monroe High School, following the half marathon course.