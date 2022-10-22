Lavender (female) brown tabby. Skittish of new places/noises. Takes a little to acclimate, but she is crazy playful. Loves chasing... View on PetFinder
Lavender
Chris Nicholson, aka Chenoweth Blake, co-hosting Oct. 22 drag show for 21 and up with celebrity emcee news anchor Blair Miller at Salem Volunteer Fire Dept., where family ties run deep.
Joy Orr, Walter Gil and Julie Dennis partner to renovate 71-year-old dilapidated building into chic units adjoining special events venue.
Mystified Outer Banks tourists witnessed a bizarre act of nature Friday, Oct. 14, as fish began flinging themselves onto the beach at Ocracoke Island. Multiple videos shared on social media show the ocean appeared to boil with fish as they tumbled over each other in the surf. The so-called “bluefish blitz” concluded with thousands of dying fish piled on the sand, flopping up and down as ...
National developer eyeing corner of Brandy Road and Ira Hoffman Lane for 6,049-square-feet convenience store, gas station on an acre of green field next to Lidl, former Swan's & Co. location.
Fredericksburg-based Rappahannock Development Group submitted the request for the subdivision on 36 acres, adjoining Northridge housing development
Dorothy Annette Clements, 30, of Spotsylvania, was taken into custody on Thursday.
Culpeper County's voting chief for more than a decade, Michele White will fight misconduct charges from Prince William's 2020 election. She says the case, touted by the state attorney general, is politically motivated and she needs $40,000 to defend herself.
Culpeper High grad Rusty Bower, who suffered from depression, died Oct. 17, 2009, at age 27. A local coalition in his name provides hope, services and scholarships.
Barbara McGowan switched careers during the pandemic, enrolled in heavy equipment operators class at Germanna Community College, got apprenticeship, full-time job at Cedar Mountain Stone in Mitchells.
Christy Moriarty, spokesperson with the Montpelier Foundation, confirmed Wednesday the U.S. Postal Service resumed operations Monday in the small office next to the fourth president's estate.