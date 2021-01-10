LETTER: After riot post, Russell should resign

Jon Russell should resign from the Culpeper Town Council and remove himself from candidacy for mayor.

His social media post Wednesday afternoon, “Patriots have breached the barricades at the US Capitol”—as rioters stormed the building—shows a lack of respect for our institutions and the rule of law.

It also clearly demonstrates his hopes and wishes prior to the Culpeper GOP sending busloads of folks to Washington.

Was the goal to use our citizens as pawns in a dangerous game of political theater? That theater turned deadly. A Capitol Police officer and four others are dead; 50 officers have been injured.

Politicians swear to uphold the U.S. Constitution. The idea that a riotous mob storming the U.S. Capitol represents a patriotic act is reprehensible.

These thugs were encouraged to commit this act of domestic terrorism by the constant misinformation recklessly being spewed by Russell and his GOP cohort. Their goal to subvert the rule of law and the Constitution is now clearly visible to all.

Following the violent insurrection with remarks denoting approval, in real time, shows a level of complicity. That one of our elected officials considered the mob violence “patriotic” on Jan. 6 is beyond the pale.