As summer progresses, the questions in the minds of parents, students and educators are: Will schools reopen? Will there be another COVID-19 spike that causes schools to close again? And most importantly, will our children and teachers feel safe to return?
This last question, for many families, is intensely personal. There are a wide range of factors to consider that are unique to every family—from at-risk relatives to employment circumstances to individual beliefs. All parents deserve options during this difficult time.
Years ago, our family made the decision to enroll our children in the Virginia Virtual Academy. This K-12 full-time online school has had tremendous success for the last 10 years. Students learn in a virtual environment with state-certified teachers, a high-quality curriculum and a learning coach (usually a parent). Additionally, there are social opportunities, planned outings, field trips and clubs to ensure socialization is part of their learning experience.
All school districts across the commonwealth will be making tough decisions in the next few weeks. Some parents will feel that returning to school is simply not an option.
The Virginia Virtual Academy provides a proven, successful virtual option for grades K through 12, including AP and honors classes, that parents can trust to ensure their student continues with their education in a safe environment.
It’s critical that this educational option remains available for parents and students in Virginia.
Dalyah Ronzio
Bealeton
