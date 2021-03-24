LETTER: Court clerk doesn’t set fee for concealed-handgun permit

It was a true pleasure to have served as your clerk of the Culpeper County Circuit Court for more than 15 years.

I have been following the court-clerk campaign closely and it appears that concealed-handgun permits keep coming up as a hot topic. I would like to address the fees being collected for such permits.

Virginia Code Section 18.2-308.03 (effective 2013) clearly states that the clerk SHALL collect $10 for processing the application; the state police may charge a fee not to exceed $5; and the local law-enforcement agency (sheriff) may charge a fee not to exceed $35. This is why Culpeper County charges $50 for a permit.

So, pursuant to this code section, the state police and the sheriff—not the court clerk—have always had the option to waive or amend their fees to reduce the cost of a permit.

One last comment. Election Day is around the corner and I have already endorsed Carson Beard as our next clerk, but I want to reiterate that he has effectively and efficiently been serving as our interim clerk since my retirement on Dec. 31. Please let your VOTE count for the only qualified candidate.

Janice Corbin

Former clerk

Culpeper County Circuit Court

Reva