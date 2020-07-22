When a liberal doesn’t agree with something, would someone explain to me why it has to be changed or removed? Because they know what’s best for all.
But if a conservative doesn’t agree, they ignore it and move on, allowing the next person to make their own decision.
Now, everything under the sun is being labeled as racism by liberals: flags, statues, street and road names, schools’ and colleges’ names, sporting teams’ names, team mascots, and people of a certain political party.
Now, you really want to see racism?
Well, here it is: Black History Month, the Miss Black America beauty contest, Black entertainment TV, Black radio, Black Lives Matter, Black colleges, Our Black Party, and the NAACP.
Liberals don’t see a problem with any of these.
But if we were to change any of those “Black” labels to “White,” all hell would break loose.
If people in this country want to be treated as equals, they have to start acting as equals. Stop demanding special treatment every time you turn around.
William Black
Rixeyville
