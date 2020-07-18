As a retired teacher, the questions raised recently of U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos are interesting to consider!
If local governing boards can answer these questions and guarantee everyone’s safety, the answers should be published for all of us to read.
• If a teacher tests positive for COVID-19, are they required to quarantine? Is their sick leave covered, paid?
• If that teacher has 4 classes a day with 30 students each, do all 120 of those students need to quarantine for 14 days?
• Do all 120 of those students and family members now have to get tested? Where? Who pays for those tests? How are parents notified?
• What if someone tests positive in the teacher’s household? Does that teacher now quarantine for 14 days? Is that time off covered? Paid?
• Where is the district going to find a substitute teacher willing to work in a classroom full of exposed, possibly infected students?
• Substitutes teach in multiple schools. What if they are diagnosed with COVID-19? Do all the kids in each school now quarantine and get tested? At whose expense?
• What is the stress of this situation going to do to the health of teachers?
• How will it affect students and faculty when the first teacher, student, or parent in their school dies from this?
We aren’t spending nearly enough to protect them. We are putting our school community in danger.
Please do not open schools. Prepare and develop distance online learning classes using Zoom or other programs. Protect and serve, as one’s life may depend on it. Sadly, it does!
Donald Hitt
Culpeper
