 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: More praise for local business, Chemung
0 comments

LETTER: More praise for local business, Chemung

  • 0
Cedar Mountain Stone asphalt plant (copy)

Cedar Mountain Stone and Chemung Contracting Corp.’s asphalt plant and rail yard in Mitchells is seen from the air.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

I’d like to echo Francis Updike’s letter of June 6, 2021 regarding his positive experience with Chemung Contracting Corp.

Near the year 2013 I was able to engage Chemung Contracting in business and experienced the same care expressed by Updike. Chemung quoted, arrived, did what they said they would do and left our place in great shape. Good, wholesome, hard-working, honest people worth praising. The job is still holding up nicely, I might add.

Thank you, Francis Updike, for igniting positive news and praising those who have done a great job. Great people and great businesses deserve praise.

Tom Payette

Rapidan

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News