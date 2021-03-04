LETTER: Thanks for help improving American Legion baseball fields

Recently a group of community members undertook the replacement of the shingles on two dugouts at the American Legion Ball Field at 14222 Rixeyville Road in Culpeper.

The shingles had been onsite for a while, but we had to come up with a few more items and some manpower. I am writing to thank all who had a hand in the project.

We would like to thank Cherry Street Building Supplies, Lowe’s of Culpeper, Sherwin Williams of Warrenton and Garrett Roofing for donating all the necessary supplies to complete the roofing project on the two baseball dugouts. They now have new roofs and trim and will look great for years to come.

Special thanks to those who were able to participate in the work. These people took time out of their busy schedules and gave a helping hand: American Legion Post 330 members Johnny Wilson, Gary Thrailkill, William Schmidt, Walt Williams, Robert Williams and American Legion Baseball coach Patrick Stead.

Thank you all for lending your time and expertise to the project. A special thanks goes to Dave Behrendt and Legion Commander Danny Goolsby for providing the leadership and motivation to get this accomplished.

Danny Goolsby

American Legion Post 330 Commander