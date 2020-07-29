First I want to make clear I am white. I don’t share the black experience, but I come from a background that has exposed me to unique situations and opportunities to observe and assess the evolution of Black Americans over my lifetime.
I think President Donald Trump is the most destructive force in America since the Revolution, the Civil War, and few other crises. He appeals to the most primitive aspects of human nature and, in fact, attempts to destroy our humanity.
In his July 16 commentary piece in the Star-Exponent, “Why I am Black and a Trumpian,” Adrian Lindsey points out Trump’s ‘achievements.’
I have some too: Trump approved directly and indirectly the aggressive display of racial hatred in his ‘both sides’ comment on Charlottesville. Trump has imprisoned immigrants in pseudo concentration camps.
There’s more. Like his anti-science campaign, which has resulted in over four million confirmed cases in the U.S. of COVID-19. Most recently the way he has sent federal troops into American cities, along with his attempted destruction of the U.S. Postal Service seem to be efforts to threaten our votes to ensure his re-election.
I haven’t addressed aspects of his behavior that have turned the U.S. into an international pariah and laughing stock.
If Mr. Lindsay can address these issues—fine for him. But I can’t bend my personal moral code—regardless of race—to support the destruction of our country.
Margaret Campbell
Culpeper
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.