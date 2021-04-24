Lia
Lia is a shy girl until you start petting, brushing or holding her. Then she melts and starts "making biscuits"!
Former Virginia Tech soccer player sues coach, claiming she was forced off team for refusing to kneel before games
- Updated
The coach engaged in a “campaign of abuse and retaliation” that led her to leave the program, the player said.
Vienna motorist dies after driving north on southbound side, killing Culpeper driver and hurting four passengers, including two children, in bad wreck near Brandy Station Battlefield.
Employees were instructed to count to 200 before coming out of the restaurant refrigerator and he would not kill them, police said.
24-year-old Siddiq Kanneh and 19-year-old Jade Stewart arrested after Saturday night pursuit, crash and search by K9, drone and helicopter on Lee Highway near Marshall.
Fauquier authorities said that as they arrested Keith Knowles, 53, of Marshall, he tried to flee from a residence.
Reported incident occurred April 12 near closing time in big box store on Montanus Dr. in town of Culpeper.
Ty Sauer was last seen Thursday night at Mile 35 on Skyline Drive in the park's central section.
Charles Bopp III, 24, of Remington, was found with upper body trauma lying in the front yard of a residence on Freemans Ford Road, suspect or suspects not yet named.
- Updated
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina deputy shot and killed a Black man while serving a search warrant Wednesday, authorities said, spurring an outcry from community members who demanded law enforcement accountability and the immediate release of body camera footage.