The first pride festival dedicated to the LGBTQIA+ community in Culpeper County will be held at the Mountain Run Winery on Sunday from 12-5 p.m. Attendance is free.

The festival is expected to have over 30 vendors, including local bakeries, crafters and retailers. Many nonprofit organizations will be there to provide outreach and resources to the LGBTQIA+ community. There will also be a “kids corner,” provided by the Girl Scouts of America, which will include a bounce house, concessions, yard games, face painting and a kids nail spa.

Food trucks at the event will include local restaurants such as Burnt Ends and Jackleg, and music will be provided by local artists Nilce, Caleb Hacker, Waking Napster, John Levengood and AP Project. There will be a “Slay the Day” costume contest and a 21-and-over drag show by the Culpeper Queens later in the day. The drag show will require the purchase of a ticket to attend.

According to the festival board’s treasurer Autumn Hayes, the owner of Mane Street Hair Salon, Corrie Gyory, had the vision of bringing the festival to the area in order to celebrate the county’s LGBTQIA+ community.

“There has been a movement over recent years to initiate something like this locally, but with significant support from the community, we are excited to finally make this a reality,” said Hayes.

Gyory began approaching Culpeper residents who were interested in creating such an event in January. The festival’s board held its first meeting that same month, which resulted in the formation of Culpeper Pride.

“Each board member has a different personal story, and reason for being involved, but what has united us in our determination to make this happen is our belief that all people deserve to love freely, and be treated equally, regardless of race, gender or sexuality,” said Hayes.

The festival has also been able to get sponsorship from local businesses and nonprofit organizations. Sponsors include Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services and UVA Health Systems.

While Hayes says there has been a highly positive response to the festival, there have also been detractors opposed to the event. In order to ensure the safety of its attendees, the festival has enlisted local and state law enforcement as well as a local group to provide security.