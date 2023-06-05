Culpeper held its first LGBTQIA+ Pride Festival Sunday at Mountain Run Winery, attracting 1,500 attendees over the course of a late spring day offering fair weather skies.

The event was put together by Culpeper Pride, a nonprofit organization, and was spearheaded by Corrie Gyory and the festival’s board. Gyory, owner of Mane Street Hair Salon on Waters Place, is a member of the Culpeper downtown business community.

The organization began its work to bring the festival to life back in January and was able to recruit over 70 vendors for the event. They included crafters, health organizations and entertainers, among them UVA Health, Burnt Ends BBQ Y Mas and the local rockers, Walking Napster.

Gyory said she was “shook” by the amount of people who came to Pride Fest as she and the board anticipated a small group of about 300 to 400 people. Three times that amount turned out for the festival promoting tolerance, acceptance and being oneself.

The journey to put the event together began two years prior when Gyory realized the Culpeper area didn’t have any pride events. She decided to create the event as a place that would be supportive of the LGBTQIA+ community, as that same community embraced her in times throughout her life when she needed such support.

“I didn’t have a family I felt good and secure in and it was always my gay friends and their loving, accepting parents that made me feel good and welcome,” said Gyory.

From there, the board started the nonprofit to get the festival rolling. The organization became a resource and information center for the local LGBTQIA+ community in Culpeper, which she said had no such support previously.

One of the event’s volunteers and attendees, a transgender woman named Ellie, commented on the event. Ellie declined to disclose her last name, but echoed the surprise and thrill of the pride fest attracting so many people in its first time.

“I’m having a blast, this is a great event. It’s wonderful that they’re able to pull off an event like this here that has never had one before and the turnout has been incredible. Way more than expected,” Ellie said.

Democratic candidate for Virginia House District 62, Sara Ratcliffe, came out to show her support.

“I think it’s amazing, this community is all about taking care of each other which is what my campaign is all about,” said Ratcliffe, running against incumbent Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, in the November election.

“It’s unfortunately the case that so many feel unwelcome or feel they have to hide who they are to be part of the community. We know that’s not true, Culpeper is long and strong and proud and we want to make sure that as many people come out and see that it is diverse and accepting. “

Also on hand was Del. Danica Roem, D-Manassas, who was invited to speak about her experiences as the first out trans member of the Virginia General Assembly. Roem was elected to the seat in 2017 and won re-election in 2019 and 2021.

“Kicking off this first of its kind festival in Culpeper it just speaks to the idea that LGBTQ people are in everyone of our 33 localities across Virginia,” Roem said. “As a state legislator, my job is to serve my constituents and to encourage other legislators to serve their constituents, and you can’t serve those constituents but stigmatizing the very people you’re elected to serve.

“Celebrate them, welcome them, get to know them and meet them. That’s why you come to events like this, to meet them,” the delegate said.

Culpeper Pride plans to throw another festival in 2024 based on support that the first festival garnered, Gyory said. The organization also has tentative plans to hold a gala event sometime this fall. Finally, plans are in the works to establish a scholarship for students.