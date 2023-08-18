The Wayne Theatre in Waynesboro announces the opening tonight at 7 p.m. of the highly anticipated live, in-house musical production of Disney’s beloved classic, “The Little Mermaid.”

Audiences are invited to dive into a world of enchantment as the captivating tale unfolds on the Wayne Theatre stage, bringing Ariel and her underwater adventures to life.

Performances are 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday for opening weekend.

The play will show a second weekend, same times, Friday, Aug. 25 through Sunday, Aug. 27.

Get tickets for Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” at waynetheatre.org and at the Wayne Theatre box office.

The Wayne Theatre has assembled an exceptional cast of both adults and children to deliver a mesmerizing performance filled with unforgettable songs, stunning visuals, and captivating storytelling, according to a theatre release. The production boasts elaborate sets, colorful costumes, and breathtaking musical numbers that will transport audiences to a whimsical watery realm.

“We are delighted to present this iconic Disney production on our very own stage,” says Shannon Sankar, Marketing Consultant for the Wayne Theatre. “Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” is a timeless story that has captured the hearts of millions, and we can’t wait to immerse our audiences in this extraordinary underwater world.”

The Wayne Theatre opened its doors as a vaudeville house in 1926. Its restoration and reopening in 2016 was fueled by a handful of community members who had the vision of what the Wayne could mean to the community, according to the release.