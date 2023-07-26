A show within a show has arrived at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts.

“42nd Street” — based on an iconic 1932 novel-turned-film starring Warner Baxter and Bebe Daniels — débuted last week and will run Wednesdays through Sundays through Sept. 10.

And, by all indications, its gearing up to be a showstopper.

“This marks our fourth show of our 25th season and there is perhaps no better show for celebrating Broadway musicals and theater in general,” said Patrick A’Hearn, producing artistic director of Riverside. “This show captures the spirit of so much of what we do at Riverside — from the inner workings to everything it takes to get the final product up onstage. It’s also one of the most iconic tap-dancing shows you can find, too.”

The “42nd Street” plot is set in the peak of the Great Depression. Small-town Pennsylvanian and aspiring chorus girl Peggy Sawyer goes to New York and lands her first gig in a new Broadway show. Leading up to opening night, the lead actress, Dorothy Brock, breaks her ankle and the question becomes: “Will Peggy step up to the plate and shine?”

Starring as Dorothy in the production and making her Riverside début is Andrea McArdle. The name may be familiar as she starred as Annie in the original Broadway production of “Annie” in 1977. Throughout her storied career she’s appeared in everything from “Welcome Back, Kotter” to “All My Children” to being a celebrity contestant on “Jeopardy!”

As for how A’Hearn and Riverside landed such a star, it was kismet.

“Let’s just say that some Broadway connections came into play and there was that ‘oh my God, Andrea would be perfect for this role’ moment, too,” said A’Hearn. “I also reached out to her manager, and we have Sally Struthers [who has become a regular at Riverside] as a friend in common. All of the elements came together.”

Leading up to the Riverside show, McArdle had actually never seen “42nd Street.” To prepare, she turned to YouTube.

“Yes, it’s true ... I had never seen it and I’m not sure how I avoided it for so long,” she said with a laugh. “But YouTube helped with the research. I will say it’s always scary to do a show for the first time, but I have just absolutely loved everyone at this theater. And, if I may say, the band is banging. We have as many horns here it feels as the biggest production of ‘Wicked.’”

Beyond the musical’s leading lady, the Riverside cast is comprised of 22. Among the performers are 14 tap dancers. As for that band that McArdle loves, there is an eight-piece orchestra that A’Hearn also said “sounds like there are more than 20 musicians playing.”

Among the “42nd Street” classics you’ll hear throughout are “We’re in the Money,” “Dames,” “Lullaby on Broadway” and the closer, “42nd Street.” It’s all to a backdrop of theater-esque scenery that can span backstage brick walls to the most beaming of Broadway lights with tap dancers tapping away.

Where most theaters may have trouble finding 14 quality tap dancers for a high-intensity show like this, it was not the case for Riverside.

“You know it was not as hard as I thought it would be,” said A’Hearn. “First of all, we have Penny Ayn Maas directing, who has incredible connections at [Texas Christian University, where she teaches], New York and locally. Plus, I have quite a few connections and we’ve built a base of talent and reputation here at Riverside. We also have Stephanie Wood who has choreographed the show and done just such a spectacular job. Yet again, it’s been a combo of forces.”

Among the familiar names in the production are Kathy Halenda playing Maggie Jones and Christopher Sanders as Broadway producer Julian Marsh. “42nd Street” marks Sanders’ fourth show at Riverside.

“This is just one of those upbeat shows with a happy ending,” said Sanders. “Sure, there is drama in the show, but it’s not too dramatic and anyone of any age can come and enjoy it. You’ll see people dancing their feet off, the audience will hum some songs along the way, and they’ll leave with a message of ‘never give up on your dreams.’”

A’Hearn added, “If someone doesn’t walk out of this show feeling over the moon, I’m not quite sure what could do it.”