A trip to Cirque du Soleil is an experience like no other. And “Echo,” a story about humans and the natural world, continues the company’s tradition of bringing epic tales to life through bold artistry and acrobatic feats.

“Echo,” Cirque du Soleil’s latest show, celebrated its U.S. premiere last week at Lerner Town Square in Tysons Corner. It also marks the 20th big-top production for the Canadian company that began as a local troupe of street performers in Quebec.

Created by author-director Mukhtar Omar Sharif Mukhtar, “Echo” explores the connection between people and the animal kingdom, and how our actions can affect the world we share.

While the storyline can be a bit hard to follow, as a colorful assortment of characters pop in and out, sometimes it’s just better to go with the flow and get lost in this dreamy world that Cirque du Soleil has built.

“Echo” follows a red-haired young girl named Future (Louana Seclet-Monchot of France) and her dog, Ewai (Philippe Dupuis of Canada), who stumble upon a mysterious cube which thrusts them into an otherworldly realm filled with adventure and exciting inhabitants. Among those she meets: The Cartographer, Paper Animals, Color Paper People, Fireflies, Ants and the comedic Double Trouble.

If you’re getting “Wizard of Oz” vibes, you’re not far off.

The enormous white cube serves as the show’s centerpiece, which rotates and shuffles like a sophisticated Rubik’s Cube. In the opening number, tethered performers are seen running around and up and down the cube wrapped in swirling projections. And later in a pivotal scene, the cube opens up to reveal a jaw-dropping surprise.

“It’s not just as literal as ‘this is the world’,” according to Mukhtar. “It could be anything: a relationship, love, something you cherish … It could represent the world, or the planet, but it’s really a symbol. The more we take away from it, the emptier it becomes, and the more we put into it, the fuller it becomes. That’s what I would love for people to see when they see this.”

Featuring a 52-member cast representing 19 nationalities, “Echo” is a dazzling spectacle of vibrant visuals and athletic abilities and pushes the boundaries of what the human body can achieve.

The production is teeming with beautiful and gasp-worthy moments, from the high-flying Cartographer (Piotr Kopacz of Poland) to the double-hair suspension of the Fireflies (Charlotte O’Sullivan of Canada and Penelope Elena Scheidler of Austria). And the smiles from Robel Mezgebe Weldemikael and Meareg Hishe Mehari of Ethiopia, who delighted audiences with their lightning-fast flips during the first act, were contagious.

However, even the less-flashier acts can generate immense joy. Double Trouble, featuring the comedic teamwork of Clement Malin (France) and Caio Sorana (Italy), shows the pair balancing on ladders and stacking sky-high boxes. Think they can’t add any more boxes? Think again.

The twists and turns by contortionist Shakirudeen Alade (UK) as the Fossorial— who hides underground — are amazing, but often had me recoiling in my seat from shock. Didn’t know arms and feet could move like that!

The animals Future encounters in this fantasy realm are more fashioned for the runway than out in the woods. Costume designer Nicolas Vaudelet places these living creatures in stylish white suits, with a variety of animal heads — including a horse, bull, antelope and lizard — to convey the beauty and depth of the animal kingdom.

A thrilling score by composers Jade Pybus and Andy Theakstone elevates the emotion of the production, complemented by hauntingly beautiful vocals from Edyta Krzemien and Jonathan Stombres. The music is a blend of pop, electronic and classical sounds, changing with the mood of each scene. Led by band leader Michael Lieberman, the compact band includes cellist Lizzy Munson, violinist Anna Follia Jordan and percussionist Agata Kruszewska. Dressed in all black and donning antlers, the singers and musicians lurk in the background and add an air of mystery to the show.

“Echo” was originally slated to make its début in 2020 but was sidelined by the pandemic. After last week’s mesmerizing performance, it was worth the wait.