Technicolor is in the show’s name and, indeed, it’s shaping up to be a colorful spectacle like few others in the area.

The nonstop, light-spectacle-of-a-musical that is “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” opened at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts Wednesday and runs through July 9.

“This is likely the most high-tech show lighting-wise in the history of Riverside,” said Patrick A’Hearn, producing artistic director at Riverside and the director of the show. “Sitting and experiencing the show, the choreography and the lighting, it’s like watching incredible fireworks onstage.”

For the “Joseph” newbies out there, the musical tells the biblical story of Joseph in a way that appeals to the big dreamers out there. It highlights those from broken families making the most out of non-optimal situations, learning to forgive and trust along the way. The throughlines of any “Joseph” show are infectious energy, head-bobbing tunes and loveable characters spanning its namesake, a pharaoh, Jacob and more.

With lyrics from Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, the production professionally premiered in 1972 and débuted on Broadway in 1982, enjoying a nearly 750-show run. It has since become a global phenomenon, boosted by revivals and international tours aplenty through the decades.

“It is a quintessential family show ... there is nothing salacious about it and it’s just good-natured fun that gets the crowd into it,” said A’Hearn. “It’s not uncommon for folks to go and clap and dance in the aisles as the music is so familiar with this one.”

Beyond the classic jams of “Go Go Go Joseph,” “Song of the King” and “Any Dream Will Do,” the show itself is quite familiar for A’Hearn. In 1980, it was his first show after graduating from college and he hasn’t looked back since.

“I was fresh out of college and wasn’t certain I wanted to go into theater,” he reflected. “I earned my Equity card with this one at Ford’s Theatre and it was a nice introduction for me. I went on to do the show in New York, did the Broadway national tour and I was involved with it for three years. It was the impetus for me moving to New York and, had this not come my way, I may not be doing what I’m doing now.”

The Riverside production of “Joseph” features the venue’s largest cast since the pandemic, with a cast of 23 adults, an eight-person children’s ensemble and an eight-member live orchestra. Visually, it’s a one-piece set with a number of scenery changes throughout, spanning the Egyptian desert to palatial scenery.

Leading the cast as Joseph is Annandale native Kyle Dalsimer. After recently starring as SpongeBob SquarePants in Toby Dinner Theatre’s production of “The SpongeBob Musical,” this marks his first production at Riverside.

“This is very much a dream role for me ... something I’ve been wanting to do for quite some time,” said Dalsimer. “It’s a show for all ages, but there are elements of Joseph being sold into slavery and being thrown into jail for a crime he didn’t commit. Some intense things happen, but he remains positive and doesn’t lose hope. He doesn’t let the hardships break him and it’s been a beautiful and exciting character to explore.”

Among the familiar faces Riverside regulars will recognize, Stephanie Wood is playing the role of Mrs. Potiphar. She is also the choreographer of the show.

“It’s just very fast paced, upbeat fun throughout,” she said. “We have such a huge ensemble with this show, lots of characters and so many different forms of music and dance woven throughout. Of all the pieces, the ‘Megamix’ at the end of the show is 8.5 minutes of nonstop fun that I’m very proud of.”

While adhering to its beloved original storyline, A’Hearn has woven in a few surprises throughout. Among them and perhaps the first time it’s been done, the show starts with a “young Joseph” and you get to see him grow into an adult through the show. Additionally, there is a special spin on the Pharaoh character, which typically resembles Elvis Presley.

“More than anything, we get to show off our excellence as a regional theater, now 25 years in, with this one,” said A’Hearn. “It’s a show with a lot of heart at times, some surprises and we know there will be smiles on faces.”