The National Building Museum has unveiled its most recent exhibit, “Brick City,” which will transport its guests around the world and back through time. This jaw-dropping show features 37 recreations of iconic buildings and architectural styles from all seven continents. Remarkably, the entire exhibit was created solely from LEGO® bricks and pieces—as well as a generous dose of the skill, acumen, determination and patience of UK-based artist Warren Elsmore and the assistance of his wife, Teresa.

In all, Elsmore spent approximately 1,200 hours creating the models for “Brick City” and used 250,000 LEGOS® in this exhibit. Some models recreate an actual building while others evoke the spirit of the place and may elicit memories of folks who visited them. “Part of the mission of the National Building Museum is to inspire curiosity and wonder about the world that we design and build. What better way to do that than with LEGO® bricks? Especially if the models are representing iconic buildings and architecture,” said exhibition developer Caitlin Bristol. “They are a wonderful, multigenerational medium that will have something for everybody.”

As visitors enter the exhibit, they can peruse a giant mural wall that features a fascinating time-lapse video of Warren building models, a map to show guests where all of them are in the world, and some photos of the actual structures. The rapid-fire video of Elsmore’s creative process reveals the precision involved in the design of the structures, guided by sketches made through Computer-Aided Design, which is similar to the method employed by many architects today.

In addition, the introductory mural includes a panel with points to ponder. For example, long before Napoleon commissioned the Arc de Triomphe in 1806, a French architect proposed a design for a structure shaped like a giant elephant to be built on the site. The design for the three-story animal, which was ultimately rejected by the French government, included ballrooms and a spiral staircase.

One section of the exhibition displays models of the Roman Colosseum and Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London, architectural icons that shared common features, though the two structures were created thousands of miles and thousands of years apart. Visitors may wonder how Elsmore recreated the circular structures of the amphitheaters from LEGO® bricks. The secret lies in a technique dubbed “Studs Not On Top,” which involves using parts with studs on the side and figuring out how they could work together to create more complex structures such as a curve.

Another challenge that Elsmore successfully met was creating the massive Forbidden City of Beijing. The solution was to build on a “microscale,” given that the palace site was so large that representing even a portion of it would have made each of the 980 buildings very small.

Bristol has a hands-on approach to her role as exhibit designer and, rather than grouping the building models by geographic location, she opted to arrange them by types of buildings. For example, places of worship are displayed together, including St. Basil’s Cathedral in Moscow, the Great Mosque in Mali, and the Golden Temple in India. The recreation of the most sacred site for those of the Sikh religion had the special challenge of gathering a sufficient number of gold LEGOs®. Neoclassical buildings include the Reichstag in Berlin, Buckingham Palace and the Lincoln Memorial, which, in the absence of LEGO® eagles for its frieze, features owls.

Bristol also created a section that she refers to as “neighborhood vibes” with depictions of the Mardi Gras in New Orleans and a lively streetscape of Cartagena, Colombia, and depictions of marketplaces include a Floating Market in Thailand and the Borough Market of London. The awe-inspiring centerpiece of “Brick City” exhibit is London’s St. Pancras Station, which measures 13 feet in length and comprises more than 180,000 LEGO® bricks.

Though the other 36 models travel to the exhibition’s various locations as glued, intact structures, St. Pancras Station was completed before Elsmore “turned pro” and the vision of touring the world was not yet a reality, so it makes its journeys in the form of several modules.

The National Building Museum foresaw that the exhibit would inspire visitors of all ages to try their hand at creating with LEGOs®, thus a third of its space is devoted interactive stations. “There are two tables with a map of D.C. divided in half. Visitors are prompted to build places of their own or to think of where they would place their dream home in the city or what they would build in their neighborhood that would benefit their community,” said Bristol. “It’s sort of an urban planning exercise where they can let their imagination run wild.” The interactive section also includes a “Graffiti Wall,” where guests can build out from a base mounted on a wall. Visitors are invited to snap a photo of their creations to preserve and share through #BrickCityNBM.

“Whether you want to participate and be creative and build your own structure or just marvel at what Warren Elsmore has been able to create with LEGO® bricks, the experience of ‘Brick City’ will be unforgettable,” said Bristol. “Depending on one’s level of engagement, there is something for everyone. We are seeing a lot of excitement and there’s also a lot of skillful building!”