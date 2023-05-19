I was thinking about America today and how the world is changing so drastically and quickly. Those I talk to agree and ask, what has happened to our country? Crime, lawlessness, government corruption, wars and death. What does this all mean and where are we headed as a nation?

I remember, not so many years ago, the oneness that existed in the people of America. We stood for the preservation and sovereignty of our county. We cherished the biblical principles upon which our nation was founded. We had respect for those principles and laws that derived from them. There was shame in wrong and there was virtue in right. There was a desire to contribute to America in a good way and not to betray or tear the nation down.

As I listened to the leading news lines this week and surveyed the state of the country, I realized the nation we once knew as America has changed her identity and she is nothing like she once was. America is transforming into an unrecognizable republic far removed from its conception.

Many of us wonder how this happened, and how the most powerful and free nation in the world fell away from its greatness, its goodness and its founding principles. But we need not look further than it’s falling away from the one and only sovereign God.

When any person or nation separates, divides or moves away from the principles and the unmovable substantive virtues of Godliness, they drift into darkness which leads to death. Nothing can live without God. He is the creator of all things and the one who sustains all life now and forever. Colossians 1:16 says, “For by him were all things created, that are in heaven, and that are in earth, visible and invisible, whether they be thrones, or dominions, or principalities or powers, all things are created by him.”

Nations all over the world have turned away from the true living God and are overcome by tyranny, corruption, socialism, poverty, crime and death. These failed nations are devoid of hope, freedom, opportunity or any future of goodness or greatness without repentance and turning to God.

Many suffer in those nations and dream of coming to America. But isn’t it strange that having all that we have in our country, we turn away from the one God who gave it all to us? And while doing so, many look to failed nations for future hope in the wake of their emptiness and historical failure.

The truth is that when a nation turns from God there is judgment. This is the reality that many church leaders are reluctant to talk about today. They refuse to condemn the sin that is pervasive in America for fear they will lose congregations. The embracing of spiritual wokeness has gotten us where we are now. We are now seeing the effects of sin and the judgment that comes with it.

There are many that will observe the workings of the world and lament them, but will speak little about the cause and effect of sin relative to the rise and fall of nations.

The latter is always true because nations are the assembly of people who do what they will. Why else would God tell us in 2 Chronicles 7:14, “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”

God can change our nation and he would if we were willing to change.

This is to the church; God calls us to radical change. His church is to be the salt and light of the world, but what if its savior is gone and its light grows dim? This may be what it looks like when the salt and the light have diminished from the church in our society. (Matthew 5:13-16) Truth is Jesus Christ and truth is essential and central to restoring the church and the nation.

America could change if it wanted to. God’s mercy is long-suffering, and he is patient. Psalms 103:17 says, “But the mercy of the Lord is from everlasting to everlasting upon them that fear him, and his righteousness unto children’s children.”

Those who want to turn back can always do so, but will the nation turn back to God, will they cry out to God for forgiveness and see the salvation of America? Will our president assemble faith leaders in the White House, joining congressional leaders to pray for the restoration of our county?

He could if he wanted to. This is what we should be praying for. It’s the only way.

Jesus is coming back for his bride, the church, one day soon. Will we be ready to receive him when he comes? When he returns will he find faith? Luke 18:8 states, “Nevertheless, when the son of man cometh, shall he find faith on the earth?”

I pray we will turn from our sins and seek God to make us and our nation whole again.