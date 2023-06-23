It’s been a little over two thousand years since Jesus ascended into heaven after his death and resurrection here on earth. For forty days he walked on earth after his resurrection before ascending into heaven.

On the day before his ascension, Jesus called his disciples together and gave a final charge and commandment to them, which was meant for his entire church. To his followers, he said, “Go ye therefore and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and the Holy Ghost. Teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you, and I am with you always, even unto the end of the world” (Matthew 28:19-20).

We have come to know this as the Great Commission of Christ.

I don’t know about you but the parting words from Jesus that day seem like a pretty big deal and a formidable task. In fact, these words have frightened many Christians into thinking that Jesus is expecting every follower to be a preacher, evangelist, pastor or a missionary who would travel the world building churches and converting the lost.

But the truth of the matter is, his commission is much broader and more doable than that. Could he have been talking about something as simple as every Christian allowing their life to be a living demonstration of Christ to others? Now that seems to be more doable for me, and in God’s time, the outcome will be the same.

Of those who put their faith and trust in Jesus the Messiah, who is God, he has a plan for their lives. It is a new life filled with peace, joy and guidance through his Holy Spirit.

Some Christians actually will be called to become pastors, evangelists or teachers, and a multitude of others will be gifted with varying talents, skills and abilities.

But what may be misunderstood by the church is that whoever we are, wherever we are, we bring an impact on others that we may never comprehend until we reach heaven. We are all doers! You may not have an important title or hold an important office, but God is still using your life to fulfill his purposes for his kingdom. If you let him. Our willing contribution matters to God in the Great Commission.

The simple obedient walk of every person who believes in Jesus can fulfill this powerful command.

You may say, how?

Everything you do in life is your testimony. Your footprint for Christ. That is your personal fulfillment of this Great Commission. Through your faith, you shine with converting evidence of Christ that has the power to transform all darkness into light. In 2nd Corinthians 5:17, the apostle Paul said, “If any man be in Christ, he is a new creature, old things have passed away, behold all things become new.”

We can only accomplish the Great Commission from Jesus by allowing his spirit to work within us. Do we love others as Christ calls us to do? Do we forgive others as we are also commanded to do? When we do these first things, Christ is manifest in our life in a huge way. There is an ocean of people who are witnessing your life. They are all around you — family, friends and many more. The Great Commission is blaring its horn through your daily walk.

Our faith in Christ, lived out in this world, is to love and care about others. In John 13:35, Jesus said, “By this, all men shall know that you are my disciples if you have love one to another.”

Jesus also asked in Luke 18:8, “Nevertheless when the son of man cometh, shall he find faith on the earth?” He will find religion and legalism and he will find many who have disregarded and forgotten him, but will he find his church carrying out the Great Commission he entrusted to us?

Remember, it is we who are meant to carry out this commission, both great and small — wherever we are, doing whatever we do. If we continue with diligence, Jesus will find us faithful when he returns, and he is coming soon.