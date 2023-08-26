I think it’s fun to watch people. It’s fascinating how we all seem to be different in appearance but somehow all the same in so many ways.

My wife and I had fun when we recently visited a Saturday morning farmers market. There were lots of people shopping and enjoying the morning, sorting through fresh produce, tasting fruit and looking at potted plants. It was a fun day in the pleasant outdoors for us while the current world we live in kept us kindly amused.

Our world is an interesting place made up of every personality and every shape and size. I remember living through the ‘60s and ‘70s. The tie-dyed t-shirts, bell-bottom blue jeans and even platform shoes. Girls wore miniskirts, tank tops and flowers were on everything. And there were Volkswagens bugs, the Beatles, fins on car fenders and going to church on Sunday.

Looking back, life seemed better in those days, and it was a fun time to be living. But what I miss most is that people seemed more patriotic, kinder, more trustworthy and our lives seemed more secure in many ways.

The Ten Commandments of God influenced our way of life more. They were talked about and even respected as a plumb line for moral behavior by many. We actually could see them posted on the walls of some public buildings. Does anyone remember that? Correspondingly we could define right, and we knew when something was wrong.

Oh, how our country has changed.

It seems that nowadays, truth seems to be so elusive. The words of Isaiah 5:20 come to mind, “Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter.”

As the times in our country change, I still love the people. I don’t love all of the things they do, but I do love the people. And I love watching people and the extraordinary way they live, interact with one another, grow and contribute to our society. But as I see our culture in America begin to twist and turn through the past two decades, I see big changes, and they cannot be characterized as good for us.

We use the word progression. It comes from the word progress, moving forward, you could say. But moving forward is not always the right way when you leave behind things that are essential in sustaining a healthy society.

Is it a good thing to move away from what is good and virtuous? Moving away from a biting dog is a good thing. Moving away from the Ten Commandments of God is a bad thing. Distancing a society from God is not a good thing and we can see the results of this by watching the people of any culture.

Jesus alluded to his disciples that the moral barometer for society will be the people — just watch them. “Lawlessness will abound, the love of many will grow cold” (Matthew 24:12).

In other words, the social behavior of our society will give an indication of the world’s last days and markers of its place in the dispensation of time. In his prophecy, Jesus described lawlessness as a worldwide, societal occurrence.

The translation of lawlessness is “iniquity.” Lawlessness refers to the actions of an individual, group of people, nation or even an entire society or culture that rejects God’s laws and principles.

The Apostle Paul, later inspired by God, also wrote a corresponding description of the last days on earth with an astonishing description of what the people of a future end times society would be like. “For men will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, unloving, unforgiving, slanderers, without self-control, brutal, despisers of good, traitors, headstrong, haughty, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God having a form of godliness but denying its power” (2nd Timothy 3:2-5).

This description of society sounds amazingly close to what we see on the evening news and bursting forth from our social media platforms. Am I right? Sadly, it’s true and is intensifying.

Watching people and observing their behavior is nothing new. Jesus did the very same thing over two thousand years ago and he sees us this very day. His word makes it abundantly clear that, by watching people, we will be able to discern much concerning the signs of the end times.

So, when you observe people, families, churches, our government leaders and the social progression of this world, think about God’s word. Measure it up against the days in which we live. In my opinion, Jesus is coming very soon. No one knows the day or the hour, but it will be soon according to His word.

How ready are you for the second coming of Christ? Do you know him as your Lord and Savior? I pray you will choose Jesus today for hope and eternal life.