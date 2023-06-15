The Earth’s surface is 71% water, but this month water is 100% the focus of titles in the free film series in the Library of Congress Packard Campus Theater in Culpeper. The wet and wild fun starts up this weekend, following a few-week break for the holiday and theater maintenance.

Movies show at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday night with a 2 p.m. family-friendly matinee Saturday.

Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Seating is first-come, first-served. Patrons must go through an “airport style” security check, and no large parcels, purses, backpacks or pocket knives are permitted. Federal law prohibits the possession of any firearm or other dangerous weapon at this facility.

The Packard Campus is located at 19053 Mount Pony Road. Access to the parking lot begins one hour before show time, entrance into the building 45 minutes before and the theater opens for seating 30 minutes before the curtain. Please do not arrive early and queue at the gate.

Here’s the upcoming movie schedule:

“Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl”

Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Not the first but by far the most successful attempt to turn a Disney attraction into a movie. Johnny Deep’s portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow makes this movie, as well as the many sequels a treat to watch. Color, 143 minutes.

“The Life of Pi” (20th Century-Fox, 2012)

Saturday, 2 p.m.

An old man, Pi, tells a young author about his adventures at sea. While traveling on a ship, a storm hits sinking the vessel and puts Pi along with a menagerie of animals in a life boat. Ang Lee directed, and Suraj Sharma stars. Color, 127 minutes.

“Waterworld” (Universal, 1995)

Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Mad Max meet Captain Blood with a bit of 2001: A Spacey Odyssey thrown in! The film tells of a future none of us want to see, a sentiment about the film itself when it was first released. A colossal flop now seen as a cult classic. Kevin Costner stars. Color, 135minutes.

“Run Silent, Run Deep” (United Artists, 1958)

Friday, June 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Clark Gable and Burt Lancaster do battle against the Japanese navy and each other aboard a World War II submarine. The film’s title speaks to how submarines during wartime had to move stealthy … silent and deep, which often also describes the stars acting methods. B&W, 93 minutes.

“Million Dollar Mermaid” (MGM, 1952)

Saturday, June 24 at 2 p.m.

A semi-factual bio-pic about Australian swimming star Annette Kellerman portrayed by American swimming star Esther Williams. Kellerman’s swimming feats lead to her starring in the movies. Color, 115 minutes.

“Deliverance” (Warner Bros, 1972)

Saturday, June 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Four buddies have a blissful but uneventful weekend canoeing … or not. Jon Voight and Burt Reynolds star in the film that tells how sometimes town and country don’t mix together too well. Color, 109 minutes.

“Creature From the Black Lagoon” (Universal, 1954)

Friday, June 30 at 7:30 p.m.

A creature takes a liking to Julie Adams (and who wouldn’t) setting up a retelling of the beauty and the beast story. Black & white, 80 minutes.

“Free Willy” (Warner Bros, 1993)

Saturday, July 1 at 2 p.m.

A young orphan boy befriends a whale recently put into captivity. The two become friends and the young boy hatches a plot to give the whale its freedom, even knowing by doing so he will have to say farewell. Color, 112 minutes.

“Jaws” (Universal, 1975)

Saturday, July 1 at 7:30 p.m.

The Packard Campus Theater annual showing to fully welcome in Summer. The water is still safe, or is it? The boat may need to be a bit bigger, but the cast Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw and Richard Dreyfus are just right. Color, 124 minutes.