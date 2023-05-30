Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Mountain Run Winery played host to a bevy of knights and maidens May 20–21 for a medieval combat competition.

The two-day Grapes of Wrath event featured a Buhurt tournament, with several local business owners selling jewelry, soap, food, beverages and other items. The show was the second the winery has hosted in the past four years.

Buhurt is a modern-day, full-contact sport where armored fighters face off in team combat with blunted weapons. Medieval-era axes were the weapons of choice during the event. The tournament brought several competitors from up and down the East Coast, including the Iron Lions club from Northern Virginia.

The word “Buhurt” originates from the old French word “behourd,” which means “wallop.” According to event manager Laurence Lagnese, the earliest example of a Buhurt tournament came from an 11th-century document describing a tournament in England. According to the document, that event became so rowdy, it ended up burning down the town it was held in, Lagnese said.

The modern Buhurt tournaments were developed in Eastern Europe and spread to other countries, hitting the United States in 2012.

The local tournament was notable for having women’s teams competing.

“This is the first time that two women’s teams are going to be fighting. One interesting thing about this sport is the women can actually fight with the guys, too,” said David Foster, owner of the Mountain Run Winery. “So, they’re mixing it up with them.”

Mountain Run was joined by Ravenwood Faire, which brought the flair of the Renaissance to the event. It is the primary fundraiser of the Ravenwood Foundation, a nonprofit based in the Winchester area. The foundation is dedicated to helping youth ages 12–17 find a sense of community. Many of the young people helped by the foundation become players in Ravenwood’s various fairs.

“We have a few cast members that have aged out of the foster care system and we’ve been able to help and work with these different groups and find them places to go and grow,” said Teddy Johnson, a representative of the Ravenwood Foundation.

According to Johnson, the foundation also hopes to run a youth summer camp where attendees can learn skills they could carry into adulthood. “We’re going to have hands-on skills, we’re going to work on building things, we’re going to work on things that keep them engaged and thinking and growing. Working in teams, the things we lose between the ages of 12 and 17 often in our society. We’re hoping to bring that back.”

Johnson, along with her husband, Wolf, got into the spirit of the fair by portraying King Wulfric Grimbeald and Queen Theodora.

All proceeds donated to the fair will go to the Ravenwood Foundation. For more information, visit Ravenwoodfaire.us.