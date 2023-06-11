Non-fiction
- Ocean Bestiary: Meeting Marine Life from Abalone to Orca to Zooplankton by Richard J. King
- Baptizing Burma: Religious Change in the Last Buddhist Kingdom by Alexandra Kaloyanides
- The Summer of 1876: Outlaws, Lawmen, and Legends in the Season that Defined the American West by Chris Wimmer
- Betty White’s Pearls of Wisdom: Life Lessons from a Beloved American Treasure by Patty Sullivan
- The Ghost Forest: Racists, Radicals, and Real Estate in the California Redwoods by Greg King
- The Last Ride of the Pony Express: My 2,000-Mile Horseback Journey into the Old West by Will Grant
- The Story of Art Without Men by Katy Hessel
- The Rough Guide to Europe on a Budget by Rough Guides
- Civil War Northern Virginia 1861 by William S. Connery
- Ten Thousand Black Feathers by Jeff Lemire, Andrea Sorrentino and Dave Stewart
Fiction
- Yellowface by R.F. Kuang
- Between Two Strangers by Kate White
- Identity by Nora Roberts
- The Lost Journals of Sacajewea by Debra Magpie Earling
- Along a Breton Shore by Arlem Hawks
- All the Days of Summer by Nancy Thayer
- Loki by Melvin Burgess
- Love, Honor, Betray by Mary Monroe
- The Night of the Wolf by Cassandra Clark
- Rehearsed to Death by Frank Anthony Polito