Non-fiction
Mosby’s Raids in Civil War Northern Virginia by William S. Connery
Dogs Demystified: An A-to-Z Guide to All Things Canine by Marc Bekoff
The Talk by Darrin Bell
Killin’ Generals: The Making of The Dirty Dozen, the Most Iconic WWII Movie of All Time by Dwayne Epstein
Hot and Bothered: What No One Tells You About Menopause and How to Feel Like Yourself Again by Jancee Dunn
King: A Life, Jonathan Eig; Body Neutral: A Revolutionary Guide to Overcoming Body Image Issues by Jessi Kneeland
Love Japan: Recipes from our Japanese American Kitchen by Sawako Okochi and Aaron Israel with Gabriella Gershenson
Cracked: The Future of Dams in a Hot, Chaotic World by Steven Hawley
The Jewel Box: How Moths Illuminate Nature’s Hidden Rules by Tim Blackburn
Fiction
The Late Americans by Brandon Taylor
Summer Stage by Meg Mitchell Moore
The Blighted Stars by Megan E. O’Keefe
The Battle Drum by Saara El-Arifi
Flash Point by Tom Clancy
Lady Tan’s Circle of Women by Lisa See
The Paris Daughter by Kristin Harmel
The Peacock and the Sparrow by I.S. Berry
You Look Beautiful Tonight by L.R. Jones
The Traitor Beside Her by Mary Anna Evans