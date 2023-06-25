Non-fiction
- Starstruck: A Memoir of Astrophysics and Finding Light in the Dark by Sarafina El Badry Nance
- The Power of Saying No: The New Science of How to Say No that Puts You in Charge of Your Life by Dr. Vanessa Patrick
- In the Mouth of the Wolf: A Murder, a Cover-Up, and the True Cost of Silencing the Press by Katherine Corcoran
- Ice: From Mixed Drinks to Skating Rinks—a Cool History of a Hot Commodity by Amy Brady
- Love is a Pink Cake: Irresistible Bakes for Morning, Noon, and Night by Claire Ptak
- War Made Invisible: How America Hides the Human Toll of Its Military Machine by Norman Solomon
- Graveyard of the Pacific: Shipwreck and Survival on America’s Deadliest Waterway by Randall Sullivan
- Superheroes!: The History of a Pop-Culture Phenomenon from Ant-Man to Zorro by Brian Solomon
- Genealogy of a Murder: Four Generations, Three Families, One Fateful Night by Lisa Belkin
- For the Love of Mars: A Human History of the Red Planet by Matthew Shindell
Fiction
- The Five-Star Weekend by Elin Hilderbrand
- Famous in a Small Town by Viola Shipman
- The Sweetheart List by Jill Shalvis
- Inside Threat by Matthew Quirk
- Single Dads Club by Therese Beharrrie
- The Tumbling Girl by Bridget Walsh
- The Overnights by Ian K. Smith
- Big Gay Wedding by Byron Lane
- The Paris Deception by Bryn Turnbull
- Crow Mary by Kathleen Grissom