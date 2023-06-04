Non-fiction

Allergic: Our Irritated Bodies in a Changing World by Theresa McPhail

You or Someone You Love: Reflections from an Abortion Doula by Hannah Matthews

Raw Dog by Jamie Loftus

The Power of Money: How Governments and Banks Create Money and Help Us All Prosper by Paul Sheard

Why Fathers Cry at Night: A Memoir in Love Poems, Letters, Recipes, and Remembrances by Kwame Alexander

The Blue Flame by Christopher Cantwell

Everything is Fine by Mike Birchall

Social Security Handbook: Overview of Social Security Programs, United States

Dear Body by Lea Bordier

She Made Herself a Home: A Practical Guide to Design, Organize, and Give Purpose by Rachel Van Kluyve

Fiction

The Lioness of Boston by Emily Franklin

The Old Lion by Jeff Shaara

Tell-Tale Bones by Carolyn Haines

The Lost War by Justin Lee Anderson

Silver Alert by Lee Smith

Scarlet by Genevieve Cogman

Paper Names by Susie Luo

Forgotten War by Don Bentley

Ghostly Game by Christine Feehan

The Lie Maker by Linwood Barclay