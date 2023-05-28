Non-fiction
The Pride Atlas: 500 Iconic Destinations for Queer Travelers by Maartje Hensen
The Heartbeat of the Wild: Dispatches from Landscapes of Wonder, Peril, and Hope by David Quammen
Brave the Wild River: The Untold Story of Two Women Who Mapped the Botany of the Grand Canyon by Mellissa L. Sevigny
Cleopatra’s Daughter: From Roman Prisoner to African Queen by Jane Draycott
Disruptive Thinking: A Daring Strategy to Change How We Live, Lead, and Love by T.D. Jakes
The Next Supercontinent: Solving the Puzzle of a Future Pangea by Ross Mitchell
The Deadly Balance: Predators and People in a Crowded World by Adam Hart
A Brutal Reckoning: Andrew Jackson, the Creek Indians, and the Epic War for the American South by Peter Cozzens
People are also reading…
Fatal Conveniences: The Toxic Products and Harmful Habits that are Making You Sick—and the Simple Changes that Will Save Your Health by Darien Olien
All Hands on Deck: A Modern-Day High Seas Adventure to the Far Side of the World by Will Soffrin
Fiction
A Portrait in Shadow by Nicole Jarvis
Swamp Story by Dave Barry
Those Empty Eyes by Charlie Donlea
The Boyfriend Candidate by Ashley Winstead
Playing it Safe by Ashley Weaver
The Little Flower Shop by Lori Foster
The Tiffany Girls by Shelley Noble
The Late Mrs. Willoughby by Claudia Gray
A Line in the Sand by Kevin Powers
True Love Experiment by Christina Lauren