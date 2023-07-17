Non-fiction
Simply Tomato: 100 Recipes for Enjoying Your Favorite Ingredient All Year Long by Martha Holmberg
The Heat Will Kill You First: Life and Death on a Scorched Planet by Jeff Goodell
Under the Eye of Power: How Fear of Secret Societies Shapes American Democracy by Colin Dickey
Eight Bears: Mythic Past and Imperiled Future by Gloria Dickie
Ancient Africa: A Global History, to 300 CE by Christopher Ehret
The Little Book of Exoplanets by Joshua Winn
Reverse Meditation: How to Use Your Pain and Most Difficult Emotions as the Doorway to Inner Freedom by Andrew Holecek
Nobody’s Fool: Why We Get Taken In and What We Can Do About It by Daniel Simons and Christopher Chabris
Chasing Shadows: My Life Tracking the Great White Shark by Greg Skomal
First to the Front: The Untold Story of Dickey Chapelle, Trailblazing Female War Correspondent by Lorissa Rinehart
Fiction
The Last Dance by Mark Billingham
A Good House for Children by Kate Collins
Wanderlust by Elle Everhart
Business or Pleasure by Rachel Lynn Solomon
The Librarianist by Patrick deWitt
Obsessed by James Patterson and James O. Born
Flags on the Bayou by James Lee Burke
An Evil Heart by Linda Castillo
Must Love Flowers by Debbie Macomber
A Cryptic Clue by Victoria Gilbert