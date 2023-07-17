Non-fiction

Simply Tomato: 100 Recipes for Enjoying Your Favorite Ingredient All Year Long by Martha Holmberg

The Heat Will Kill You First: Life and Death on a Scorched Planet by Jeff Goodell

Under the Eye of Power: How Fear of Secret Societies Shapes American Democracy by Colin Dickey

Eight Bears: Mythic Past and Imperiled Future by Gloria Dickie

Ancient Africa: A Global History, to 300 CE by Christopher Ehret

The Little Book of Exoplanets by Joshua Winn

Reverse Meditation: How to Use Your Pain and Most Difficult Emotions as the Doorway to Inner Freedom by Andrew Holecek

Nobody’s Fool: Why We Get Taken In and What We Can Do About It by Daniel Simons and Christopher Chabris

Chasing Shadows: My Life Tracking the Great White Shark by Greg Skomal

First to the Front: The Untold Story of Dickey Chapelle, Trailblazing Female War Correspondent by Lorissa Rinehart

Fiction

The Last Dance by Mark Billingham

A Good House for Children by Kate Collins

Wanderlust by Elle Everhart

Business or Pleasure by Rachel Lynn Solomon

The Librarianist by Patrick deWitt

Obsessed by James Patterson and James O. Born

Flags on the Bayou by James Lee Burke

An Evil Heart by Linda Castillo

Must Love Flowers by Debbie Macomber

A Cryptic Clue by Victoria Gilbert