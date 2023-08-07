Non-fiction
I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy
Paris: The Memoir by Paris Hilton
Lore Olympus: Volume 4 by Rachel Smythe
Goblin Mode: How to Get Cozy, Embrace Imperfection, and Thrive in the Muck by McKayla Coyle
Gwen John: Art and Life in London and Paris by Alicia Foster
Mozart in Motion: His Work and His World in Pieces by Patrick Mackie
Birdgirl: Looking to the Skies in Search of a Better Future by Mya-Rose Craig
Ed Mitchell’s Barbecue by Ed and Ryan Mitchell
Shipwrecked: A True Civil War Story of Mutinies, Jailbreaks, Blockade-Running, and the Slave Trade by Jonathan W. White
People are also reading…
Layer Up: The Ultimate Glow-Up Guide for Cakes by Yolanda Gampp
Fiction
The King’s Pleasure by Allison Weir
Pineapple Street by Jenny Jackson
I Did It for You by Amy Engel
Everyone Here is Lying by Shari Lapena
Light Bringer by Pierce Brown
Prom Mom by Laura Lippman
Camp Damascus by Chuck Tingle
Fatal Legacy by Lindsey Davis
Sammy Espinoza’s Last Review by Tehlor Kay Mejia
To Have and to Heist by Sara Desai