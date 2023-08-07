Non-fiction

I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy

Paris: The Memoir by Paris Hilton

Lore Olympus: Volume 4 by Rachel Smythe

Goblin Mode: How to Get Cozy, Embrace Imperfection, and Thrive in the Muck by McKayla Coyle

Gwen John: Art and Life in London and Paris by Alicia Foster

Mozart in Motion: His Work and His World in Pieces by Patrick Mackie

Birdgirl: Looking to the Skies in Search of a Better Future by Mya-Rose Craig

Ed Mitchell’s Barbecue by Ed and Ryan Mitchell

Shipwrecked: A True Civil War Story of Mutinies, Jailbreaks, Blockade-Running, and the Slave Trade by Jonathan W. White

Layer Up: The Ultimate Glow-Up Guide for Cakes by Yolanda Gampp

Fiction

The King’s Pleasure by Allison Weir

Pineapple Street by Jenny Jackson

I Did It for You by Amy Engel

Everyone Here is Lying by Shari Lapena

Light Bringer by Pierce Brown

Prom Mom by Laura Lippman

Camp Damascus by Chuck Tingle

Fatal Legacy by Lindsey Davis

Sammy Espinoza’s Last Review by Tehlor Kay Mejia

To Have and to Heist by Sara Desai