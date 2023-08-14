Non-fiction
- Self-Made: Creating Our Identities from Da Vinci to the Kardashians by Tara Isabella Burton
- What the Dead Know by Barbara Butcher
- Burn it Down: Power, Complicity, and a Call for a Change in Hollywood by Maureen Ryan
- Wonder Drug: The Secret History of Thalidomide in America and Its Hidden Victims by Jennifer Vanderbes
- The Best Strangers in the World: Stories from a Life Spent Listening by Ari Shapiro
- Soil: The Story of a Black Mother’s Garden by Camille T. Dungy
- Wasteland: The Secret World of Waste and the Urgent Search for a Cleaner Future by Oliver Franklin-Wallis
- Fire Weather: A True Story from a Hotter World by John Vaillant
- Too Hot: Kool & the Gang & Me by George Brown
- Life on Other Planets: A Memoir of Finding My Place in the Universe by Dr. Aomawa Shields
Fiction
- The Bitter Past by Bruce Borgos
- Silver Nitrate by Silver Moreno-Garcia
- Blade of Dream by Daniel Abraham
- The Viper by John Verdon
- Star Bringer by Tracy Wolff
- The Keeper of Hidden Books by Madeline Martin
- Murder at a London Finishing School by Jessica Ellicott
- The Summer Skies by Jenny Colgan
- The Little Italian Hotel by Phaedra Patrick
- The Disenchantment by Celia Bell