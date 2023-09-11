Non-fiction
- The Green Gardening Handbook: Grow, Eat, and Enjoy by Nancy Birtwhistle
- Wholesome Bowls: Food for Mind, Body, and Soul by Melissa Delport
- Living the Van Life: On the Road Toward Sustainability, Community, and Joy by Noami J. Grevemberg
- The Slow Traveller: An Intentional Path to Mindful Adventures by Jo Tinsley
- Celtic Mysticism: Your Personal Guide to Celtic and Druid Tradition by Tracie Long
- Art for Self-Care: Create Powerful Healing Art by Listening to Your Inner Voice by Jessica Swift
- Conquistadors and Aztecs: A History of the Fall of Tenochtitlan by Stefan Rinke
- The Little Book of Dog Care: Expert Advice on Giving Your Dog Their Best Life by Ace Tilton Ratcliff
- Breathe Deep: An Illustrated Guide to the Transformative Power of Breathing by Misha Maynerick Blaise
- The World in Conflict: Understanding the World’s Troublespots by John Andrews
Fiction
- I’m Not Done with You Yet by Jesse Q. Sutanto
- The Water Outlaws by S.L. Huang
- Murder at the Elms by Alyssa Maxwell
- Good Bad Girl by Alice Feeney
- The Breakaway by Jennifer Weiner
- A Chateau Under Siege by Martin Walker
- Learned by Heart by Emma Donoghue
- Harlem After Midnight by Louise Hare
- The Secret to a Southern Wedding by Synthia Williams
- He Should Have Told the Bees by Amanda Cox