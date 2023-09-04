Non-fiction
- The Perfection Trap: Embracing the Power of Good Enough by Thomas Curran
- Cave of Bones: A True Story of Discovery, Adventure, and Human Origins by Lee Berger
- Fearfully and Wonderfully Made: The Astonishing New Science of the Senses by Maureen Seaberg
- Knotting Natural Bags and Belts: 18 Beautiful, Easy-to-Make Macramé Projects by Stacy Summer Malimban
- Incurable Optimist: Living with Illness and Chronic Hope by Jennifer Cramer-Miller
- Enchanted Garden Cross-Stitch: 20 Designs Celebrating Birds, Blossoms, and the Beauty in Our Own Backyards by Gail Bussi
- MoneyZen: The Secret to Finding Your Enough by Manisha Thakor
- The Injustice of Place: Uncovering the Legacy of Poverty in America by Kathryn J. Edin et al.
- From One Cell: A Journey into Life’s Origins and the Future of Medicine by Ben Stanger
Fiction
- Wrong Place Wrong Time by Gillian McAllister
- The Art of Scandal by Regina Black
- After Death by Dean Koontz
- The 9th Man by Steve Berry
- Finding Us by Tracie Peterson
- Rocky Mountain Rendezvous by Misty M. Beller
- A Brighter Dawn by Leslie Gould
- Cursed at Dawn by Heather Graham
- The Continental Affair by Christine Mangan
- After That Night by Karin Slaughter