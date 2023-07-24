Non-fiction

Food, We Need to Talk: The Science-Based, Humor-Laced Last Word on Easting, Diet, and Making Peace with Your Body by Juna Gjata and Edward M. Phillips

24 Hours in Charlottesville: An Oral History of the Stand Against White Supremacy by Nora Neus

Jackie: Public, Private, Secret by J. Randy Taraborrelli

The Country of the Blind: A Meomore at the Endo of Sight by Andrew Leland

Blight: Fungi and the Coming Pandemic by Emily Monosson

Never Finished: Unshackle Your Mind and Win the War Within by David Goggins

1964: Eyes of the Storm by Paul McCartney

Still Alright: A Memoir by Kenny Loggins

The Way of the Fearless Writer: Mindful Wisdom for a Flourishing Writing Life by Beth Kempton

My Friend Anne Frank: The Inspiring and Heartbreaking True Story of Best Friends Torn Apart and Reunited Against All Odds by Hannah Pick-Goslar

Fiction

Hello Stranger by Katherine Center

The Paris Agent by Kelly Rimmer

This Is Where It Ends by Cindy K. Sproles

Boys in the Valley by Philip Fracassi

The Mistress of Bhatia House by Sujata Massey

The Lady’s Guide to Scandal by Sophie Irwin

The Traitor by Anthony Ryan

Good Fortune by C.K. Chau

21 Immortals: Inspector Mislan and the Yee Sang Murders by Rozlan Mohd Noor

The Beast You Are by Paul Tremblay