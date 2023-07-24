Non-fiction
Food, We Need to Talk: The Science-Based, Humor-Laced Last Word on Easting, Diet, and Making Peace with Your Body by Juna Gjata and Edward M. Phillips
24 Hours in Charlottesville: An Oral History of the Stand Against White Supremacy by Nora Neus
Jackie: Public, Private, Secret by J. Randy Taraborrelli
The Country of the Blind: A Meomore at the Endo of Sight by Andrew Leland
Blight: Fungi and the Coming Pandemic by Emily Monosson
Never Finished: Unshackle Your Mind and Win the War Within by David Goggins
1964: Eyes of the Storm by Paul McCartney
Still Alright: A Memoir by Kenny Loggins
The Way of the Fearless Writer: Mindful Wisdom for a Flourishing Writing Life by Beth Kempton
My Friend Anne Frank: The Inspiring and Heartbreaking True Story of Best Friends Torn Apart and Reunited Against All Odds by Hannah Pick-Goslar
Fiction
Hello Stranger by Katherine Center
The Paris Agent by Kelly Rimmer
This Is Where It Ends by Cindy K. Sproles
Boys in the Valley by Philip Fracassi
The Mistress of Bhatia House by Sujata Massey
The Lady’s Guide to Scandal by Sophie Irwin
The Traitor by Anthony Ryan
Good Fortune by C.K. Chau
21 Immortals: Inspector Mislan and the Yee Sang Murders by Rozlan Mohd Noor
The Beast You Are by Paul Tremblay