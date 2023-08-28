Non-fiction
- The Master Builder: How the New Science of the Cell is Rewiring the Story of Life by Alfonso Martinez Arias
- Anansi’s Gold: The Man Who Looted the West, Outfoxed Washington, and Swindled the World by Yepoka Yeebo
- Flirting with Danger: The Mysterious Life of Marguerite Harrison, Socialite Spy by Janet Wallach
- Valiant Women: The Extraordinary American Servicewomen Who Helped Win World War II by Lena Andrews
- Empires of the Steppes: A History of the Nomadic Tribes Who Shaped Civilization by Kenneth W. Harl
- Alien Worlds: How Insects Conquered the Earth and Why Their Fate Will Determine Our Future by Steve Nicholls
- When a Loved One Has Dementia: A Comforting Companion for Family and Friends by Eveline Helmink
- The Making of Shakespeare’s First Folio by Emma Smith
Fiction
- The Stranger in the Seine by Guillame Musso
- The President’s Wife by Tracey Enerson Wood
- Thornhedge by T. Kingfisher
- The Dark Edge of Night by Mark Pryor
- The Trade Off by Sandie Jones
- Not My Kind of Hero by Pippa Grant
- The Romantic by William Boyd
- Fever House by Keith Rosson
- Codename Charming by Lucy Parker
- Tell Me What I Am by Una Mannion
Graphic novels
- A Guest in the House by Emily Carroll
- Macbeth, adapted by K. Briggs