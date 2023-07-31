Non-fiction
The War Came to Us: Life and Death in Ukraine by Christopher Miller
Behold the Monster: Confronting America’s Most Prolific Serial Killer by Jillian Lauren
I Feel Love: MDMA and the Quest for Connection in a Fractured World by Rachel Nuwer
We’ve Got You Covered: Rebooting American Health Care by Liran Einav and Amy Finkelstein
A Master Class on Being Human: A Black Christian and a Black Secular Humanist on Religion, Race, and Justice by Brad Ronnell Braxton
Baking Yesteryear: The Best Recipes from the 1900s to the 1980s by B. Dylan Hollis
Found and Ground: A Practical Guide to Making Your Own Foraged Paints by Caroline Ross
Hunting, Butchering, and Cooking Wild Game Bible by Jack Arrow
Batman: The Knight, Volume 1 by Chip Zdarsky
Change Your Stars: Live Your Purpose and Achieve Your Dreams by Michele R. Welsander Quaid
Fiction
The Ocean Above Me by Kevin Sites
All the Demons Are Here by Jake Tapper
The Summer of Songbirds by Kristy Woodson Harvey
High Time by Hannah Rothschild
A Likeable Woman by May Cobb
Half-Life of a Stolen Sister by Rachel Cantor
Welcome to Beach Town by Susan Wiggs
Chlorine by Jade Song
What Remains by Wendy Walker
Hotel Cuba by Aaron Hamburger