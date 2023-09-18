Non-fiction
- The He-Man Effect: How American Toymakers Sold You Your Childhood by Brian Box Brown
- The Joy of Oysters: A Complete Guide to Sourcing, Shucking, Grilling, Broiling, and Frying by Nils Bernstein
- The Big Book of Pizza: Foolproof Pies in Every Style by Food Network Magazine
- The Oldest Book in the World: Philosophy in the Age of the Pyramids by Bill Manley
- The Hate Next Door: Undercover within the New Face of White Supremacy by Matson Browning
- The Deepest Map: The High-Stakes Race to Chart the World’s Oceans by Laura Trethewey
- The Science of Spin: How Rotational Forces Affect Everything from Your Body to Jet Engines to the Weather by Roland Ennos
- The Way of the Househusband: The Gangster’s Guide to Housekeeping by Kousuke Oono
- Leaving: How I Set Myself Free from an Abusive Marriage by Kanchan Bhaskar
- Every Step is Home: A Spiritual Geography from Appalachia to Alaska by Lori Erickson
Fiction
- Summer in the Spotlight by Liz Johnson
- The Girl in the Eagle’s Talons by Karin Smirnoff
- Las Madres by Esmeralda Santiago
- Delicate Condition by Danielle Valentine
- The Hundred Loves of Juliet by Evelyn Skye
- The Queen and the Knave by Sarah M. Eden
- He Should Have Told the Bees by Amanda Cox
- Sunshine Nails by Mai Nguyen
- Malibu Burning by Lee Goldberg
- Holly by Stephen King