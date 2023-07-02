Non-fiction
- The Three Ages of Water: Prehistoric Past, Imperiled Present, and a Hope for the Future by Peter Gleick
- Paris: Secret Gardens, Hidden Places, and Stories of the City of Light by Mary McAuliffe
- Les Paul – 70 Years: The Definitive History of Rock’s Greatest Guitar by Julien Bitoun
- Seed to Table: A Seasonal Guide to Organically Growing, Cooking, and Preserving at Home by Luay Ghafari
- Thinking with Your Hands: The Surprising Science Behind How Gestures Shape Our Thoughts by Susan Goldin-Meadow
- What an Owl Knows: The New Science of the World’s Most Enigmatic Birds by Jennifer Ackerman
- Many Things Under a Rock: The Mysteries of Octopuses by David Scheel
- Hands of Time: A Watchmaker’s History by Rebecca Struthers
- Never Give Up: A Prairie Family’s Story by Tom Brokaw
- Inventing Photography: William Henry Fox Talbot in the Bodleian Library by Geoffrey Batchen
Fiction
- The First Bright Thing by J.R. Dawson
- A Shadow in Moscow by Katherine Reay
- The Spectacular by Fiona Davis
- Robert B. Parker’s Bad Influence by Alison Gaylin
- Love Theoretically by Ali Hazelwood
- Return to Valetto by Dominic Smith
- Demons of Good and Evil by Kim Harrison
- The Woman Inside by M.T. Edvardsson
- The Last Lifeboat by Hazel Gaynor
- Savage Crowns by Matt Wallace