Non-fiction

Ultra-Processed People: The Science Behind Food That Isn’t Food by Chris Van Tulleken

100 Places to See Before You Die: A Travel Guide to the Afterlife by Ken Jennings

The Age of Insurrection: The Radical Right’s Assault on American Democracy by David Neiwert

How Toxic Fashion is Making Us Sick—And How We Can Fight Back by Alden Wicker

A Thread of Violence: A Story of Truth, Invention, and Murder by Mark O’Connell

The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime, and a Dangerous Obsession by Michael Finkel

Little, Crazy Children: A True Crime Tragedy by James Renner

Anne Boleyn and Elizabeth I: The Mother and Daughter who Forever Changed British History by Tracy Borman

Coffee First, Then the World: One Woman’s Record-Breaking Pedal Around the World by Jenny Graham

A Traveler’s Guide to the End of the World: Tales of Fire, Wind, and Water by David Gessner

Fiction

Lucky Red by Claudia Cravens

The Quiet Tenant by Clemence Michallon

The Spare Room by Andrea Bartz

The Beach at Summerly by Beatriz Williams

The First Ladies by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray

A Most Agreeable Murder by Julia Seales

The Seven Year Slip by Ashley Poston

The Road to Roswell by Connie Willis

Hotel Laguna by Nicola Harrison

The Surviving Sky by Kritika H. Rao