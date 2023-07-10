Non-fiction
Ultra-Processed People: The Science Behind Food That Isn’t Food by Chris Van Tulleken
100 Places to See Before You Die: A Travel Guide to the Afterlife by Ken Jennings
The Age of Insurrection: The Radical Right’s Assault on American Democracy by David Neiwert
How Toxic Fashion is Making Us Sick—And How We Can Fight Back by Alden Wicker
A Thread of Violence: A Story of Truth, Invention, and Murder by Mark O’Connell
The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime, and a Dangerous Obsession by Michael Finkel
Little, Crazy Children: A True Crime Tragedy by James Renner
Anne Boleyn and Elizabeth I: The Mother and Daughter who Forever Changed British History by Tracy Borman
People are also reading…
Coffee First, Then the World: One Woman’s Record-Breaking Pedal Around the World by Jenny Graham
A Traveler’s Guide to the End of the World: Tales of Fire, Wind, and Water by David Gessner
Fiction
Lucky Red by Claudia Cravens
The Quiet Tenant by Clemence Michallon
The Spare Room by Andrea Bartz
The Beach at Summerly by Beatriz Williams
The First Ladies by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray
A Most Agreeable Murder by Julia Seales
The Seven Year Slip by Ashley Poston
The Road to Roswell by Connie Willis
Hotel Laguna by Nicola Harrison
The Surviving Sky by Kritika H. Rao