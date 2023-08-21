Non-fiction
Quietly Hostile: Essays by Samantha Irby
Burnt: A Memoir of Fighting Fire by Clare Frank
Handmade: A Scientist’s Search for Meaning through Making by Anna Ploszajski
Battle of Ink and Ice: A Sensational Story of News Barons, North Pole Explorers, and the Making of the Modern Media by Darrell Hartman
Beastly: The 40,000-Year Story of Animals and Us by Keggie Carew
Good News, Planet Earth: What’s Being Done to Save Our World, and What You Can Do Too! by Sam Bentley
Around the Ocean in 80 Fish and other Sea Life by Helen Scales
Black Folk: The Roots of the Black Working Class by Blair LM Kelley
Random Acts of Medicine: The Hidden Forces that Sway Doctors, Impact Patients, and Shape our Health by Dr. Anupam B. Jena and Dr. Christopher Worsham
Social Justice for the Sensitive Soul: How to Change the World in Quiet Ways by Dorcas Cheng-Tozun
Fiction
The Rebel King by Gina L. Maxwell
The Laws of Attraction by Mary Connealy
A Sense for Murder by Leslie Karst
Mobility by Lydia Kiesling
Horses of Fire by A.D. Rhine
Ebony Gate by Julia Vee and Ken Bebelle
Much Ado About Nada by Uzma Jalaluddin
The Girl from the Papers by Jennifer L. Wright
Charm City Rocks by Matthew Norman
One More with Feeling by Elissa Sussman