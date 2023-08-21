Non-fiction

Quietly Hostile: Essays by Samantha Irby

Burnt: A Memoir of Fighting Fire by Clare Frank

Handmade: A Scientist’s Search for Meaning through Making by Anna Ploszajski

Battle of Ink and Ice: A Sensational Story of News Barons, North Pole Explorers, and the Making of the Modern Media by Darrell Hartman

Beastly: The 40,000-Year Story of Animals and Us by Keggie Carew

Good News, Planet Earth: What’s Being Done to Save Our World, and What You Can Do Too! by Sam Bentley

Around the Ocean in 80 Fish and other Sea Life by Helen Scales

Black Folk: The Roots of the Black Working Class by Blair LM Kelley

Random Acts of Medicine: The Hidden Forces that Sway Doctors, Impact Patients, and Shape our Health by Dr. Anupam B. Jena and Dr. Christopher Worsham

Social Justice for the Sensitive Soul: How to Change the World in Quiet Ways by Dorcas Cheng-Tozun

Fiction

The Rebel King by Gina L. Maxwell

The Laws of Attraction by Mary Connealy

A Sense for Murder by Leslie Karst

Mobility by Lydia Kiesling

Horses of Fire by A.D. Rhine

Ebony Gate by Julia Vee and Ken Bebelle

Much Ado About Nada by Uzma Jalaluddin

The Girl from the Papers by Jennifer L. Wright

Charm City Rocks by Matthew Norman

One More with Feeling by Elissa Sussman