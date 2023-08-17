The Library of Congress Packard Campus Theater in Culpeper continues its celebration of first-time directors this Thursday and Friday night as part of the free August film series.

Tonight at 7:30 in the theater on Mount Pony is “Stand and Deliver” (Warner Bros, 1988), directed by Ramón Menéndez. A math teacher helps change the lives of a group of East L.A. students. They learn how to excel in the classroom and outside of it. Edward James Olmos won the Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of the teacher. Color, 102 minutes. Menéndez also directed Money for Nothing and wrote Tortilla Soup.

Saturday night at 7:30 it’s, “Blood Simple” (Circle, 1984), directed by the Coen Brothers. A casual tryst between a bartender and his boss’ wife leads to much trouble in this razor-sharp, hard-boiled neo-noir set somewhere in Texas, where a sleazy bar owner releases a torrent of violence with a murderous thought. Starring, in her film debut, the future 3-time “Best Actress” Oscar winner: Frances McDormand. Joel and Ethan Coen went on to direct Raising Arizona, O, Brother, Where Art Thou? and “Best Picture” winner: No Country for Old Men. Rated R. Color, 96 minutes.

Seating is first-come, first-served. Patrons must go through an “airport style” security check; no large parcels, purses or backpacks are permitted. Weapons are also not permitted at the federal facility, including pocket knives. This applies to off-duty law enforcement and concealed carry permit holders, according to the Library of Congress.

The Library of Congress Packard Campus of the National Audio-Visual Conservation Center is located at 19053 Mount Pony Road in Culpeper.

Access to the campus parking lot for the free film series begins one hour before show time, entrance into the building begins 45 minutes before and the theater opens for seating 30 minutes prior to curtain.

The National Audio-Visual Conservation Center oversees one of the largest collections of motion pictures in the world. Acquired primarily through copyright deposit, exchange, gift and purchase, the collection spans the entire history of the cinema. Since 2008, the art deco theater located at the Packard Campus has shown films each week and screened more than 2,500 titles. Programs highlight the best in cinema, including silent films, Hollywood classics, kids’ cartoons and foreign films.