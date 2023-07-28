The United States Navy Band Country Current, the Navy’s only country/bluegrass ensemble, will perform a free concert at 7 p.m. Saturday at Harris Pavilion, located at 9201 Center Street in Manassas.

The concert is a family-friendly event meant to entertain veterans, families, individuals and those interested in joining the Navy, according to a release.

The performance will include new interpretations on classic country songs like Buck Owen’s “Above and Beyond” and George Strait’s “How a Cowgirl Says Goodbye,” paired with modern country hits like Josh Turner’s “Would You Go With Me” and Cody Johnson’s “A Little More Country Than That.”

Country Current’s show will also feature thoughtful and original compositions by its members, the release states. The band is nationally renowned for its versatility and musicianship, performing a blend of modern country music and cutting-edge bluegrass.

This seven-member ensemble employs musicians from diverse backgrounds with extensive high-profile recording and touring experience in the music scenes of Nashville, New York, New Orleans and more, according to the release. In the tradition of country music, each member is a skilled performer on multiple instruments.

“For many years, Navy bands have been where it matters, when it matters, just like the rest of our Navy. Today, we have sailors performing around the world, improving relations with our allies abroad as well as telling the Navy story here at home,” the release states.