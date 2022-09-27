'5 Over 50' award nominees sought for outstanding older adults in Culpeper-area

Aging Together is now accepting nominations for its “5 Over 50” ceremony planned for 2023. It will be the 10th anniversary of the awards program recognizing the contributions older adults make to their communities.

5 Over 50 also intends to challenge ageist stereotypes so often assigned to them.

So far, 50 amazing people have been recognized in the region through the Aging Together initiative. Some of them the wider public may never even have heard of, but they volunteer their time, or in some way contributed to positive change, said Aging Together Executive Director Ellen Phipps.

Past honorees have been octogenarians who show more energy and purpose than many assume conceivable.

“This signature event underscores the fact that age truly doesn’t mean diminished capacity. In fact usually it brings wisdom, experience and passion that only comes with years lived, and we want to celebrate that,” Phipps said.

Aging Together is asking the region to submit nominations for 5 Over 50 award candidates by Jan. 13, 2023.

Know someone over the age of 50 in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange or Rappahannock who stands out in the community and has made a difference? Aging Together asks nominators to fill out the nomination form.

Nominees should have given time freely in service to the community at large and civic affairs, in some manner making a significant contribution or offering inspiration in the form of mentorship, leadership or action

The form and criteria are at agingtogether.org or contact info@agingtogegther.org for a form in the mail. Aging Together will honor the 5 Over 50 at its annual celebration May 17, 2023 in each of the counties.

Culpeper native Charles Jameson, a Vietnam veteran active with the Culpeper Minutemen Sons of the American Revolution, was named a 5 Over 50 recipient at this year’s May ceremony, held at Culpeper Baptist Church.