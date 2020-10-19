A list of farms, breweries and distilleries in the Culpeper area

There are several farms, breweries and distilleries with varying specialties open in the Culpeper area during the fall season. They are listed below:
Andora Farm
Location: 17275 Germanna Highway, Culpeper
Website: andorafarm.com
Specialty: Cattle driving, team penning
Belmont Farm Distillery
Location: 13490 Cedar Run Road, Culpeper
Website: belmontfarmdistillery.com
Specialty: Spirits
Virginia Bison Company at Cibola Farms
Location: 10075 Stone Bridge Road, Culpeper
Website: virginiabison.com
Specialty: Meats, leather, farm store
Ironwood Farm
Location: 10291 Homeland Road, Rixeyville
Website: ironwood-farm.com
Specialty: Equine breeding, showing, training and selling
Kildee Farms—The Barn
Location: 19295 Batna Road, Culpeper
Website: facebook.com/Kildee-Farms-The-BARN
Specialty: Petting area, weddings, public gatherings
Lavender and Lace at the Bothy Farm
Location: 1171 Nelson Lane, Amissville
Website: bothyfarm.com
Specialty: Lavender, lace, gift shop, weddings, other public events and gatherings
Liberty Hall Plantation
Location: 18255 Plantation Loop, Rixeyville
Website: facebook.com/libertyhallva
Specialty: Beef, equestrian sports/stabling, special events
Mountain Run Winery
Location: 10753 Mountain Run Lake Road, Culpeper
Website: mountainrunwinery.com
Specialty: Wines, weddings, private events
Moving Meadows Farm
Location: State Theater, 307 S. Main St., Culpeper
Website: movingmeadowsfarm.com
Specialty: Farm store, bakery and cafe
Old Trade Brewery
Location: 13270 Alanthus Road, Brandy Station
Website: oldtradebrewery.com
Specialty: Beer
Lakota Ranch
Location: 9272 Big Horn Road, Remington
Website: facebook.com/LakotaRanchFarmStore
Specialty: Hunting, meats, petting zoo, farm store
Auburn Farm
Location: 17736 Auburn Road, Brandy Station
Website: facebook.com/HistoricAuburnFarm
Specialty: Sunflower festival (held annually in September)
Locust Dale Land and Cattle
Location: Locust Dale
Specialty: Hunting
Morningside Nursery
Location: 7855 Griffinsburg Road, Boston
Website: morningsidefarmandnursery.com
Specialty: Native plants
Cornerstone Horsemanship
Location: 5229 Homestead Trail, Reva
Website: cornerstonehorsemanship.com
Specialty: Equine experiences, training
The Glebe Farm
Location: 17181 Auburn Road, Brandy Station
Website: N/A
Specialty: Farm museum
Old House Vineyards
Location: 18351 Corkys Lane, Culpeper
Website: oldhousetoday.com
Specialty: Wine, beer, spirits, weddings
Special thanks to Carl Stafford and the Culpeper Harvest Days Farm Tour for the compilation of this list.
