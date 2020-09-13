After four decades in Culpeper, audiologist Bruce Wagner ready to 'slow down'

For almost as long as he can recall, Bruce Wagner has been around the hearing-aid industry.

When Wagner was 5 years old, his father, Robert, opened his own hearing-aid business in Charlottesville. The energetic youngster would accompany him to the office on Saturdays, sweeping, taking out the trash and performing various custodial duties around the building.

“I was culturally deprived as a child,” Wagner said with a chuckle while sitting in his office on Wednesday afternoon. “While other kids were at home watching Saturday morning cartoons, I was in a hearing aid office cleaning up and learning about the business.”

After learning from afar during his first few years there, Wagner began working directly with hearing aids in the early 1960s. He eventually joined his father’s practice after graduating from college in 1977, then became its president and opened a subsidiary in Culpeper the following year.

Now, more than four decades later, the 66-year-old Crozet resident is preparing to gradually ride off into the sunset.

“With all that time spent around hearing aids, I guess [becoming an audiologist] was just meant to be,” he said. “It’s the only full-time job I’ve ever had in my life, but at some point you’ve got to slow down.”

Wagner, who also owns and operates offices in Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Staunton and Waynesboro, said he started thinking about retirement approximately a year ago. Coincidentally, it was around that time when he was approached by Freda White—a fellow audiologist who was merely looking for a change of scenery.