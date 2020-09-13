After four decades in Culpeper, audiologist Bruce Wagner ready to 'slow down'

For almost as long as he can recall, Bruce Wagner has been around the hearing-aid industry.
When Wagner was 5 years old, his father, Robert, opened his own hearing-aid business in Charlottesville. The energetic youngster would accompany him to the office on Saturdays, sweeping, taking out the trash and performing various custodial duties around the building.
“I was culturally deprived as a child,” Wagner said with a chuckle while sitting in his office on Wednesday afternoon. “While other kids were at home watching Saturday morning cartoons, I was in a hearing aid office cleaning up and learning about the business.”
After learning from afar during his first few years there, Wagner began working directly with hearing aids in the early 1960s. He eventually joined his father’s practice after graduating from college in 1977, then became its president and opened a subsidiary in Culpeper the following year.
Now, more than four decades later, the 66-year-old Crozet resident is preparing to gradually ride off into the sunset.
“With all that time spent around hearing aids, I guess [becoming an audiologist] was just meant to be,” he said. “It’s the only full-time job I’ve ever had in my life, but at some point you’ve got to slow down.”
Wagner, who also owns and operates offices in Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Staunton and Waynesboro, said he started thinking about retirement approximately a year ago. Coincidentally, it was around that time when he was approached by Freda White—a fellow audiologist who was merely looking for a change of scenery.
“When Freda first approached me, she was dissatisfied with her position at the time and asked if I would be interested in hiring her,” Wagner said. “Seeing retirement on the horizon, my response was that it wouldn’t be fair to bring her into a business that wasn’t going to be around very much longer.”
However, a simple job inquiry soon turned into a business arrangement that would prove beneficial to both parties.
White partnered up with lifelong friend Teresa Lough, who has a long background in business management, and the two women reached an agreement with Wagner to buy the Madison Road office from him and continue serving the Culpeper community.
Following months of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the sale of Wagner Hearing Aid Center of Culpeper to White and Lough’s Help U Hear Hearing Aid Center was finalized in August.
Wagner said one of the terms of the deal is that he will continue to come to Culpeper on Wednesdays for the better part of the next year in order to help transition longstanding clients over to the center’s new leadership.
“It’s really not a change in routine for me,” Wagner said of the Wednesday arrangement. “Before selling to Freda and Teresa, I was only in Culpeper one day a week—Wednesdays—anyway.”
White and Lough have expanded the business’ days of operation from Wednesdays only to Monday-Friday, and they’ve been soaking up information from Wagner in much the same way he did from his father so many years ago.
“I probably could’ve just walked away, because those two have both been very impressive at picking up the nuances of the business,” Wagner said of White and Lough. “But I wanted to stick around for a bit in order to help introduce our current clients to them and ensure as smooth a transition as possible for everyone involved.”
Lough said Wagner’s presence has—and will continue to be—integral to the center’s long-term success.
“He’s like family to our customers,” she exclaimed. “We originally put in the contract that he’d continue to come for up to a year, but we’ve already discussed being flexible and open in terms of whether or not the need for that ends up being shorter or longer.
“Freda and I just want the clients to be comfortable,” Lough added. “Thats what’s most important.”
As Wagner slowly fades into the background in Culpeper, he said he’s hoping to make similar arrangements in his other four locations at some point.
“I’m not retiring,” he said. “Not yet. The deal in Culpeper is ideal, but there’s nothing like that currently in the works for any of the other offices. The only imminent change to my routine will be that, once I’m completely removed from Culpeper, I’ll go from working 70-80 hours a week down to about 50-60.”
While the eventual reduction in his workload will be welcome, Wagner said he’ll always have fond memories of his time spent in Culpeper, which began in a one-room office on Cameron Street all those years ago.
“Culpeper has grown over time, but in many ways it’s still a small town,” he said. “There’s always been that sense of community here, and that’s something that endeared me to this place from the start. I’ll miss the intimacy here more than anything”
