Age My Way: pay tribute during Older Americans Month

So proclaimed for the first time in 1963 by President John F. Kenney, Older Americans Month takes place in May with a request that the entire nation pay tribute in some way to older adults in their communities.

This year, President Biden proclaims: “I call upon all Americans to celebrate older adults for their contributions, support their independence, and recognize their unparalleled value to our nation. Through Aging Together, the five-county will do just that.

The counties of Culpeper, Madison and Orange have all adopted proclamations declaring May as Older Americans Month, drawing attention to their commitment to the wellbeing and value of older adults, according to an Aging Together release..

“Culpeper County is proud to recognize the immense contributions of our older citizens,” said County Administrator John Egertson of the April 5 resolution adopted by the Board of Supervisors. “The Proclamation was read into the public record and adopted unanimously. We seek to provide access to services which support aging in place, we strive to create an inclusive society and we encourage all of our citizens to join efforts supporting older Americans.”

The Madison and Orange proclamations support the ever-increasing demographic of those over age 65 in their communities, highlighting their commitment to help them not only stay in their homes and live independently for as long as possible, but also to encourage their involvement in their counties.

“Aging is a process we all go through together since birth. But at some point, society instills an age demarcation that throws adults into an assumed place of diminished capacity,” said Aging Together Executive Director Ellen Phipps. “With the support of our local governments, we go a long way toward eliminating ageism and the stereotypes that negatively impact older adults. We think together about how we are doing to increase the possibilities for everyone to age in place and remain active.”

Every May, the Administration for Community Living celebrates the month, with a theme this year of, “Age My Way.” The focus is on how older adults can optimally age in their communities. Older Americans Month underscores valuable contributions of older adults through volunteerism, financial support, job skills, work ethic, and wisdom and insight that comes only with life experience.

A signature awards event of Aging Together, 5 Over 50, is coming up soon in time for Older Americans Month.