For the past 60 years, May has been celebrated as Older Americans Month.

The Administration for Community Living has led the commemoration since 1963 and it is officially proclaimed by the President of the United States, according to a release from Aging Together, serving senior citizens in the five-county Culpeper area. Older Americans Month is a time to acknowledge the contributions and achievements of people of advanced age, highlight important trends and strengthen a commitment to honoring them.

This year’s theme, Aging Unbound, promotes the importance of enjoying independence and fulfillment by allowing people to pave their own paths as they age. The theme inspires respect and understanding of others in the process, according to the release.

The “5 Over 50” Awards is this region’s way of purposely celebrating Older Americans Month. Longtime VFW Honor Guard member Perry Smiley is this year’s nominee from Culpeper.

Nearly 90-years-old, he is Marine veteran who stays active volunteering in the community. Smiley will be publicly honored this Wednesday evening at Prince Michel Winery along U.S. Route 29 in Leon while other 5 Over 50 parties take place at special venues in the other counties.

It’s a step toward removing negative ideas about older adults, a mission of Aging Together. Multigenerational interaction exemplifies a growing important trend the local nonprofit has embraced to positive outcome. When the norm is to have young children be together and connect regularly with older adults, both groups realize that age is really just a number.

This helps children mature organically with understanding, respect and admiration of elders. Likewise, seniors enjoy the spontaneity and innocence of young people, according to the release.

For example, Matt Ortman, instructional technology resource teacher at A.G. Richardson Elementary School in Culpeper co-manages the “4-99” group with school counselor Janine Morrison.

Students get to go into places like the Culpeper Senior Center, The Culpeper retirement village and Generations Central Adult Day Center to interact with older adults by building Lego projects together. The club name is derived from the age indicator of “4-99” on Lego boxes.

“What’s amazing about this program is that it's a reward for the children,” said Aging Together Executive Director Ellen Phipps. “That’s a powerful concept when it comes to encouraging enthusiasm rather than complacency and to knocking down stereotypes”.

Kids who go beyond in the classroom get to build Legos with area seniors as a prize because they get to reach outside of school and work with members of the community, Ortman said. Many stories are generated! When the kids leave, they get applause from their older friends who have enjoyed watching the flow of imagination and creativity, according to the teacher.

At Generations Central Adult Day Center, opportunities for seniors to engage with children in a meaningful way happens weekly since the center is in Culpeper Baptist Church, which also houses a Child Development Center.

Adult Day Center Director Sara Amos said when their child "neighbors" enter the room, the faces of the senior adults immediately brighten, and the children run to greet them with high fives. The seniors have a chance to make an impact on the younger generations and the children learn that aging doesn't have to be a scary thing—if someone is in a wheelchair, it’s just another way to get around.

“They learn how to be compassionate to their older neighbors who may struggle to find words or follow directions because they are facing some cognitive difficulties,” Amos said.

May is Older Americans Month in the area served by Aging Together—Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock, and across America.

Local governments have supported the annual initiative by adopting proclamations with key points of: not limiting one’s thinking about aging, exploring and combating stereotypes, emphasizing positive aspects of aging, inspiring older adults to push past traditional boundaries and embracing the community’s diversity.

Aging Together is inviting attendance at one of four “watch parties” around the region happening from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, May 17.

Culpeper Media Network filmed each honoree separately for a recorded montage to be shown at the watch parties, along with live remarks and a food and wine reception. The parties will be livestreamed as well.

The watch parties will be held at: Prince Michel Winery (Honoring Perry Smiley and Scott Bennett, of Madison); The PATH Foundation Resource Center, hosted by the Fauquier Chamber of Commerce (Honoring Darlene Kelly of Fauquier); The Clubhouse at Lake of the Woods (Honoring Lee Frame of Orange) and Quievremont Winery (Honoring Barbara Adolfi of Rappahannock).

Frame is Vice Chairman of the Orange County Board of Supervisors and a retired Navy veteran serving on various local boards and long married to his wife. He lives at Lake of the Woods and likes to fish—if he ever has the time!

Watch the YouTube presentation starting at 4 at agingtogether.org.