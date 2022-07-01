'Always someone we can help'—Milans, Smythers are Culpeper PD Amazing Citizens

Former town engineer Hank Milans gives back behind the scenes at just about every Downtown Culpeper community event.

Retired Merchants Grocery CEO Elvin Smythers shares a similar attitude, contributing to the local community quietly, bolstering neighbors with an open heart.

The local men are the most recent recipients of Culpeper Police Department’s Amazing Citizen Award, acknowledging those who go above and beyond for community service.

Merchant, engineer, volunteer

Milans, in accepting the award in May at the Combined Neighborhood Watch meeting, recalled he moved from Atlanta to Culpeper in 1969 to help his father run the NAPA auto parts store, then located on North Main Street.

He remembered meeting John Gore who quickly recruited Milans to the Culpeper Jaycees service club.

“I was 22 at the time…I’ve made a lot of good friends in Culpeper and enjoy Culpeper very much,” Milans said. “Always tried to be part of the community.”

That he is—from pouring beer at 3rd Thursdays Summer Concerts to participating in charity golf tournaments, attending new business ribbon cuttings or cooking meals for the needy through Manna Ministry and Culpeper Mid-Day Lions, Milans is always there.

He’s someone concerned about the community, said Culpeper County Supervisor David Durr, in a Culpeper Media Network video presentation.

“About making it a better place and more inclusive and I think Hank fits that mold…He looks for areas where he can fit in and get something done,” Durr said.

Marilyn Dunphy commented Milans is good at identifying where there’s a need in the community, where somebody needs help and he jumps right in. Husband Ed Dunphy agreed, saying Milans is always the first to respond to an email seeking help or participation: “Yeah, I’ll be there,” Dunphy said.

Behind the scenes, the Amazing Citizen gave his stimulus check to buy food for Culpeper Presbyterian Church’s Manna Ministry weekly meal giveaway, said Betsy Smith.

“Congratulations to a hard worker. It is well-deserved,” added CRI Board President Tish Smyth.

Milans said, “I just try to do things for the community, I always just do it, volunteer.”

Businessman, husband, good neighbor

Smythers got the spotlight at the June 23 Combined Neighborhood Watch meeting. A Carroll County native, the local businessman left his sales job with Kraft Foods in 1973 to work in management at Merchant’s Grocery distributorship here. Smythers later became CEO before retiring in 2014.

During his five decades in Culpeper as home, Smythers has done extraordinary things in the community, said his best friend George Dasher in a Culpeper Media Network video.

The retired CEO, and his wife of 61 years, Andrea, “adopted” a local woman served by Culpeper Senior Center, Dasher said.

“Pick up a prescription for her, take her places, pick up groceries,” he said.

The woman sadly became very will and has since passed away after spending three months in a Fredericksburg hospital.

“They visited her every week and they were the only people to visit her. She had no family, no friends, neighbors looking in on her so when we think about an amazing citizen, there’s an amazing love and care,” said Dasher, a former school board member active with Career Partners.

Smythers has a very strong faith, well known at Culpeper United Methodist Church.

Former CUMC Pastor Randy Orndorff recalled Smythers for being very involved, yet not up front getting all the glory for it.

“That’s what makes this presentation such a nice honor because of the amazing person that Elvin really is. Just exudes that unconditional love, served the church for many years,” Orndorff said, recalling Smythers for his open heart, calmness and clarity.

An Amazing Citizen always has their hand open to give, added Culpeper Senior Center Director Gladys Williams, past awardee.

“They’re always willing to step out there and do whatever that person needs and Mr. Smythers has always stepped out in his community, done an excellent job,” she said.

Whenever Williams would call for help, the businessman came through no matter the ask.

“He has a big heart,” she said.

Jim Jewett said he would consider very few people to be outstanding community servants. Smythers falls into that handful of folks, he added. Hard work, family dedication, community dedication and devotion to faith, and a personal positive influence, Jewett said of the Amazing Citizen awardee.

Culpeper PD Chief Chris Jenkins has admired Smythers for a long time, recalling the first time he met him more than 40 years ago. Jenkins was with longtime law enforcement professional Nate Jasper collecting donations and prizes for a 4H bicycle safety program they were organizing at the Baptist church.

The pair found Smythers in his office at the original Merchant’s Grocery location along the railroad tracks near Stevens Street downtown.

Within minutes of hearing about the youth cause, the CEO pulled out his checkbook, Jenkins said, and continued to support the program annually.

“He’s a class act for this community,” the police chief said.

When Smythers got the call about the award from Major Chris Settle, he thought it was a scam.

“This is really hard to do, a big surprise for me,” said the retired businessman in remarks at the award ceremony. “Standing here at this moment, this is very nice, quite an honor to be receiving this award with all the things been said about me. We live in a time when we look around and there’s always someone we can help out there.”

Everyone needs to try and make a positive difference, Smythers said.

“We heard a lot about defund the police, I think we ought to defend the police because we appreciate you guys so much,” he said, also acknowledging his wife in the audience.

“The opportunity to serve is never over with, there’s always things we can do for our communities, for others, just be out there, people don’t need to come to us, we need to go to them,” Smythers said.

