Quantico Marine Corps Band marching in Brandy Station VFD Parade Aug. 12

The nation's oldest professional musical organization will bring its patriotic presence to the parade August 12 at the Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Dept. Fair.
The Quantico Marine Corps Band will march in the parade starting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12, along the fairgrounds on Fleetwood Heights Road.
Comprised of an officer and 50 enlisted Marines, a ceremonial band and a concert band participate in more than 450 military and civilian events annually. The Band has performed in Canada, Scotland, Netherlands and Finland as musical ambassadors of the U.S. Marine Corps.
Top performance sites and events have included the Super Bowl XLI Pregame Show, 9/11 Memorials at Carnegie Hall and the Town Arts Theatre, Times Square and the Macy’s Thanksgiving and Columbus Day Parades in New York City. The band has also performed at the Winter Garden of the World Financial Center overlooking Ground Zero.
The mission of the Quantico Marine Corps Band is to provide musical support to encourage community relations, enhance troop morale and inspire patriotism in the American people.
Band members also fulfill duties as Marine Riflemen. In support of the War in Iraq, 17 members of the band were attached to Task Force National Capitol Region and deployed conducting combat operations.
These Marines returned to the band in June 2008. The Quantico Marine Corps Band has received numerous military and civilian citations, letters of commendation and letters of appreciation.
On July 11, 1798, Congress passed legislation that created the United States Marine Corps and the Marine Band, America's oldest professional musical organization, according to The White House.
"The United States Marine Band has been nicknamed 'The President's Own' because of its historic connection to the president of the United States. At its origin, the fledgling band consisted of a Drum Major, a Fife Major and 32 drums and fifes.
"Since that time, the band has been present at many of the most memorable moments in our nation's history, including every inauguration since the time of Thomas Jefferson, credited with giving them the title, 'The President's Own,'" according to whitehousehistory.org
Brandy Station wishes the Band a hearty welcome and appreciation for coming to visit.